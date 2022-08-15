Read full article on original website
Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy will be starting in September
Whether a person has lived in Norfolk all their life or recently moved here- Norfolk 101: Citizens Academy gives them a unique chance to see how city government works. Get a close up look at the city’s snow plows, take a peek inside a city jail, and hear the latest from the mayor. Norfolk 101 offers residents of Norfolk an opportunity to learn things about the city they might not have known before.
