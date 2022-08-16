Read full article on original website
Evolution and climate change
I find the study of anthropology and related sciences fascinating. How did we get here and where are we going? Some years ago, I visited a dig site near Twin Falls where a neighbor, former Freedom Rider and colleague at Idaho State University, Max Pavesic, was supervising an anthropology class searching for artifacts. They found an Indian arrowhead 1500 years old.
2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour roaring into Pocatello Friday and Saturday
POCATELLO — Monster trucks are returning to Pocatello this weekend. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour will hold shows at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. The schedule each day will be as follows: Gates open at 5 p.m., pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 3 to 12 and free for children under age 3. The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour is being brought to Pocatello by the Texas-based Hylite Real Entertainment.
Player registration and hole sponsorships available for annual charity golf tournament
POCATELLO — Player registration and hole sponsorship opportunities are now open for the annual Pocatello Knights of Columbus and KPVI Channel 6 $10,000 Hole-in-One Charity Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament are used by the Knights of Columbus, a local Catholic fraternal organization, to benefit local charities. Last...
Horse racing, high school rodeo, Movies at the Port and more this week at the Bannock County Event Center
Pocatello Downs, high school rodeo, and Movies at the Port return this week at the Bannock County Event Center! The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 22, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free. Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em...
Pocatello Police to unveil mobile command center during ribbon cutting next week
POCATELLO — Processing the scene of a serious crime or handling an ongoing critical incident will become much easier for the Pocatello Police Department thanks to a new mobile command center obtained at no additional cost to local taxpayers. The state-of-the-art command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and was recently crossed off following a donation of more than $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 that focuses on rescuing human and...
Roger Bray
I don’t know Roger Bray personally, but those who do, know he is a good and decent man. He has been a solid productive member of this community for 30 years and a dedicated public servant. Voters trust him and have elected him to City Council for 4 terms.
Pocatello City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announce resignation
POCATELLO — City Council members Claudia Ortega, Christine Stevens and Roger Bray announced during a Friday news conference that they intend to resign effective Sept. 1. Ortega, Stevens and Bray provided a myriad of reasons for their resignations. This is a developing story, so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Police: Two local men facing felony charges after driving drunk in the Gate City this week
POCATELLO — Two local men were arrested and charged with felonies after police say they were driving drunk following two separate Pocatello incidents. Joe Junior Sanchez, 46, of Pocatello has been charged with felony DUI, and misdemeanor resisting and obstructing following an incident that began to unfold around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Pocatello police received a report from an employee of a local payday loan store on Yellowstone Avenue about an individual who was potentially operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to police and court records...
Police: Local man arrested for bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — A 62-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he shot two men in the face with bear spray. Wesley De Villeneuve Daniel, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery following the incident. Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. ...
