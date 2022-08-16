POCATELLO — Processing the scene of a serious crime or handling an ongoing critical incident will become much easier for the Pocatello Police Department thanks to a new mobile command center obtained at no additional cost to local taxpayers. The state-of-the-art command center has been on the department’s wish list for several years and was recently crossed off following a donation of more than $400,000 from Operation Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization founded in Salt Lake City in 2013 that focuses on rescuing human and...

