Lake Charles, LA

WAFB

NEW DETAILS: Family of woman accused of murder speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We now know her name. 6-month-old Carissa Lewis is the baby who died after being left in a vehicle for several hours. “It was just like heart ripping, like how do you explain this to her sister, how do you comfort family,” Ashley Lee said. “Then on top of that with it being my sister, it’s been a lot.”
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
KPLC TV

Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
WAFB

WAFB

