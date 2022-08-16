ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
