While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO