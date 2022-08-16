Read full article on original website
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
These are according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk. Primary Day, Aug. 16, 2022, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer
In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer. That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438. There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes...
county17.com
Casper’s Megan Degenfelder wins Republican Primary in bid to become next Wyoming Superintendent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Casper native Megan Degenfelder won the Republican Primary on Tuesday in her bid to become Wyoming’s next superintendent of public instruction. Degenfelder secured 40.8% of the vote, ahead of current Superintendent Brian Schroeder and the rest of the field, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office. In the Democratic Primary, Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. was the only candidate on the ballot.
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen, Laird, and Milne advance in Natrona County Commission race; Freel gets two-year spot
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Republicans and one Democrat advanced in the Primary Election on Tuesday for three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Current Vice Mayor Steve Freel won the Republican nomination for a two-year seat, for which no Democrat has yet filed. In the Republican Primary, Republican...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/10/22–8/16/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 10 through Aug. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Bar-D Signs selected to replace Casper Recreation Complex sign destroyed in car accident
CASPER, Wyo. — Bar-D signs has been selected to replace an electronic digital monument sign at the intersection of Beverly and 4th Street in Casper that was destroyed in a car accident in November 2021. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the city to enter a contract with...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
oilcity.news
Casper to see sunny weekend; western Wyoming could see storms, heavy rain starting Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — While western Wyoming could see some thunderstorms and heavy rain starting Friday, the Casper area can expect a sunny weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has a variety of weekend events happening, including Saturday’s “Riverfest” at Crossroads Park as...
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 15. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest-serving K-9
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
Casper Council Rolls Forward $44 Million in Uncompleted Projects
On Tuesday, the Casper city council voted to roll forward $43,778,435 in uncompleted projects from the previous fiscal year into 2023. The $43 million has already been allocated last year, so the council doesn't need to authorize new money, it only means that some projects weren't able to be completed in the previous fiscal year, so they need authorization from the council to continue working on them this year.
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
oilcity.news
Trailer ordinance should be simple to enforce, encourage accountability, Evansville council proposes
CASPER, Wyo. — Evansville’s Town Council discussed changes to the town’s thoroughly debated recreational vehicle ordinance at a work session Monday, Aug. 16. The session followed a heavily attended meeting July 25 in which the council heard public comment regarding the ordinance. Previously, a heated debate on the town’s social media pages, followed by comments at the meeting June 26, brought the ordinance back into the light from a series of discussions last year.
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
oilcity.news
No rain for Casper until Monday, but weekend monsoonal storms possible in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain is out of the forecast in Casper until Monday, but western Wyoming could see some monsoonal moisture Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Wednesday, mountains in western and central Wyoming could see some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and...
oilcity.news
Missing juvenile found in inclement weather during search and rescue operation on Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — A person described as a male juvenile with a cognitive disability was rescued after becoming separated from a group at the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain on Friday, Aug. 5. According to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just before...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground, and the BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. “Anyone with...
oilcity.news
Casper expected to be sunny through Saturday before chance for storms Sunday–Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to see sunny conditions through Saturday before a chance for rain and thunderstorms returns Sunday through Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some isolated storms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday afternoon...
Comments / 0