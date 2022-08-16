Read full article on original website
Camping In The Wyoming Winter Is Now Possible, Right?
I love to camp and cold weather camping may be my absolute favorite. That may seem insane to some, but being able to think on your feet, figure out the best place to set up your tent, food options and being creative to stay warm are all fun parts of it.
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
Wyoming to Mark Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on Sunday
Law enforcement in Wyoming has seized more dosage units of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl so far in 2022 than it did in all of 2021, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. When prescribed correctly, fentanyl -- 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine --...
Wyoming Ranked in the top 10 on ‘2022’s Best States to Live in’
Wyoming residents have long known that our beautiful state is one of the best places to live in the entire country, but now a new study proves it without a doubt. Personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new study that lists "2022's Best States to Live in", and it really is no surprise that the Cowboy State landed in the top ten.
My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears
In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
What Are The Most Popular Names For Grandparents In Wyoming?
It started as a random off-air conversation. I think it all started when I saw an announcement from a friend of mine that she was going to be a "GiGi" for the first time ever. And I mentioned to Drew that I wanted to be called "GiGi" as well. He...
Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19
Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?
If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
Gorgeous! Check Out Parts Of Wyoming “That Don’t Look Real!”
Wyoming has so many places that are absolutely gorgeous. We're in a state that has unbridled beauty that when you come upon parts of the state, it looks like it was created in a studio for a 3D movie that Peter Jackson or James Cameron created. I mean, even locally, if you've ever gone to Vedauwoo when it's a little foggy, it looks like you're searching for hobbits in Lord Of The Rings, or you know, one of the Hobbit films.
Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state. "In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills...
Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming
In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Band Releases New Single
Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
What’s The Best Way To Brew Iced Tea In Wyoming?
Growing up our iced tea was instant, and just the thought of instant tea makes me want to puke. As our family developed a little, mom learned the trick of brewing refreshing iced tea and the rest is history. All of our family loves it, but none of us can make it like ma.
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, Chuck Gray is currently leading in the Republican primary for the Wyoming Secretary of State. Wyoming Secretary of State.
Wyoming ACLU Urges SCOTUS to Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act
The American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming has joined the national ACLU and multiple ACLU state affiliates in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act. The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) establishes basic requirements to protect Native American children from continued forced...
Voting In Wyoming Today? READ THIS FIRST!
We all have the right to vote. But as voters, we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Before you go to the polls today, please do a little homework. There are websites that can help. One website that will help you...
Wyoming Gov. Gordon: Coal Leasing Moratorium Will Harm Consumers
Gov. Mark Gordon denounced the ruling by a federal judge on Friday that would restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands, according to a prepared statement. "This decision is a step backwards that doesn’t protect the environment and ensures consumers will pay more for energy," Gordon said.
