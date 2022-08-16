ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

‘American Idol’ Producers Selling Staggering $22 Million California Winery — See Inside! [Pictures]

Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular. According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
My Country 95.5

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
TETON COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Nursing Homes Hit Hard by COVID-19

Wyoming ranks eighth nationwide for the highest reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents. Wyoming currently has 6.2 cases per 100 residents, or 114 cases total, according to a news release from AARP Wyoming Dashboard. New Mexico has the nation's highest rate with 10.4 cases per 100...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fieri
Person
Guy Fieri
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Game & Fish Offering Reward for Information on Elk Poaching

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking for the public's help in hunting down whoever poached a mature bull elk in Sybille Canyon early this month. The agency says the elk was shot along Wyoming 34 about two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, and its head and antlers removed between the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6, and the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Does Seeing ‘Ferocious’ Pack Of Wyoming Puppies Make You Happy?

If you're ever in a bad mood, there's one thing that will bring almost everyone out of the mood. I've seen people in tears because a pup licked their hand, and hold on if they pick the puppy up. Some people will actually lose their minds. Tears, giggles, laughter and all around happiness. I've seen people cross a street just for the off chance they will be able to interact with a dog.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Gorgeous! Check Out Parts Of Wyoming “That Don’t Look Real!”

Wyoming has so many places that are absolutely gorgeous. We're in a state that has unbridled beauty that when you come upon parts of the state, it looks like it was created in a studio for a 3D movie that Peter Jackson or James Cameron created. I mean, even locally, if you've ever gone to Vedauwoo when it's a little foggy, it looks like you're searching for hobbits in Lord Of The Rings, or you know, one of the Hobbit films.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Artists Invited to “Canvas on a Can” Contest

Snowy Mountain Brewery, located in Saratoga, WY, is looking for new label designs for the four varieties of beer the brewery currently cans and distributes throughout the state. "In an effort to enhance community spirit and have some fun," Snowy Mountain Brewery invites Wyoming artists to show off their skills...
SARATOGA, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Oldest Restaurants#Food Network
My Country 95.5

Scientists Suggest Moving More Wolves (and Beavers) to Wyoming

In 1995, the Yellowstone National Park began the Wolf Restoration program. Grey wolves began to populate the park, returning to territories they had long previously been removed from by extermination and hunting methods. According to the National Park Service, "By the mid-1900s, wolves had been almost entirely eliminated from the 48 states."
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Band Releases New Single

Their songs have climbed to the top of the Blue Grass charts and their latest single has been released to radio stations. From their own Facebook page, Wyoming's Prairie Wildfire Band posted the following message:. By popular demand (well, okay, at least ONE request:)) we have added a clip of...
BUFFALO, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My Country 95.5

Voting In Wyoming Today? READ THIS FIRST!

We all have the right to vote. But as voters, we also have a responsibility to be informed on who and what we are voting for. Before you go to the polls today, please do a little homework. There are websites that can help. One website that will help you...
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy