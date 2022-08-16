EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be alarmed if you see police officers during your coffee run Friday morning. The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin Friday morning. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be staked out on Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops across Wisconsin, including the Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue locations in Eau Claire.

