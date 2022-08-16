Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin adds almost 20,000 jobs in July
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of July 2022 reported Wisconsin added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs. The report also indicated the state’s unemployment rate was 3% in July. Over the year 2022, the state...
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WEAU-TV 13
10th annual Cop on a Rooftop
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday. Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.
WEAU-TV 13
Marquette Poll shows Barnes leading Johnson, Evers in close race with Michels
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Marquette Law School Poll shows Democrats in the lead in the two major races on the ballot in November. The poll is the first since the Aug. 9 primary election. The race for governor is close. Of the registered voters polled, 45 percent support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Cop on a Rooftop event to support Special Olympics Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be alarmed if you see police officers during your coffee run Friday morning. The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin Friday morning. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be staked out on Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops across Wisconsin, including the Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue locations in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
FBI Milwaukee: Wis. authorities locate 4 trafficking victims in national operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FBI Milwaukee and state law enforcement helped recover four victims of human trafficking and arrested eight people as part of a two-week national operation. “Operation Cross Country” was an initiative led by the FBI that worked to identify and find victims of human trafficking and arrest...
Comments / 0