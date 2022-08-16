ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin adds almost 20,000 jobs in July

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of July 2022 reported Wisconsin added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs. The report also indicated the state’s unemployment rate was 3% in July. Over the year 2022, the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

10th annual Cop on a Rooftop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday. Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WEAU-TV 13

Cop on a Rooftop event to support Special Olympics Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be alarmed if you see police officers during your coffee run Friday morning. The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin Friday morning. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be staked out on Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops across Wisconsin, including the Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue locations in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy