WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin adds almost 20,000 jobs in July
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of July 2022 reported Wisconsin added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs. The report also indicated the state’s unemployment rate was 3% in July. Over the year 2022, the state...
wearegreenbay.com
Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute
(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Will Feel the Effects of Extreme Heat
(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels, and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs, according to Leah Treidler with the Wisconsin Public Radio. That’s according to a...
spectrumnews1.com
Small cheese operation wins big at Wisconsin State Fair
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Artisan Cheese Exchange made a big splash at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. In fact, the Sheboygan-based speciality cheese maker is making noise on the national and international stage. “We’re smaller,” said Chris Gentine, founder of The Artisan Cheese Exchange and Deer Creek Cheese....
WEAU-TV 13
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores. The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product...
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
wearegreenbay.com
Six northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,597,705 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,294 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,597,7051,596,079 (+1,626) Received one dose of vaccine3,773,234 (64.7%)3,772,897 (64.7%) Fully...
wxpr.org
Report looks at groundwater contamination in Wisconsin
A new report from the DNR says nitrates are the most prevalent contaminate in groundwater across the state, but it's not the only concern. Nearly 70% of Wisconsinites rely on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water, and it also plays a critical role in the state's agricultural industry.
wpr.org
As temperatures rise, experts say Wisconsin isn't ready to handle the heat
In the coming decades, the climate in the U.S. will heat up to potentially disastrous levels — and while Wisconsin’s long winters will turn milder, summer temperatures will hit record highs. That’s according to a new study from the nonprofit research group First Street Foundation focusing on extreme...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family fights for exchange student amid host family shortage
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin exchange student programs are experiencing a major backlog in students and a lack of host families because of the pandemic. In November 2020, Guiomar Lopez was accepted into the International Student Exchange Program and on track to find a host family for the 2021 school year in Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Evers announces $4.5M investment in Wisconsin conservation projects
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced a $4.5 million investment in conservation projects across Wisconsin Thursday, Aug. 18. Part of the funding will go toward the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust's purchase of the Cedar Gorge-Clay Bluffs Preserve along Lake Michigan. Earlier this summer, the trust's director told us...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)
Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
dakotafreepress.com
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
wearegreenbay.com
What La Niña means for fall in Wisconsin:
(WFRV) – The National Weather Service’s latest forecast says that La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact fall weather in Wisconsin?. The National Weather Service describes La Niña as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. La Niña events happened every three to five years or so.
wearegreenbay.com
Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
