LAPS Foundation: Hilltopper 5K Run Sunday Aug. 21
Course map showing the route and areas where traffic will be impacted 8-10 a.m. Sunday, including Canyon Road, 4th Street, Central Avenue, 15th Street and Iris Street. The Hilltopper 5K Run this Sunday, Aug. 21, begins at 8 a.m. along Canyon Road. The above course map shows the route and...
County: COVID-19 Rapid PCR Testing Now Available
…Curative and Pathology Consultants testing sites change locations and hours. Curative will move Tuesday, Aug. 23 from the Los Alamos townsite to White Rock to begin offering Rapid PCR COVID-19 tests with results in two to three hours. The Pathology Consultants of New Mexico (PCNM) COVID-19 standard PCR testing site...
First Baptist Church Of Los Alamos Marks 75 Years!
First Baptist Church of Los Alamos (FBC-LA) is celebrating 75 years of faithful service. Planted by First Baptist Church of Espanola in 1947 as one of the first churches established in Los Alamos. Since then, FBC-LA has been instrumental in planting churches in White Rock, Ojo Caliente, El Rito and Jemez Springs.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Murdered at work, Heavy weekend rain, Teacher pay, Grand opening
Friday’s Top Stories Martineztown residents push back against planned homeless camp Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico? What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25 High school football Thursday night highlights – week 1 Crime Stoppers seek info in woman’s shooting KRQE En Español: Jueves 18 de Agosto 2022 FEMA says […]
LAPSA Members Meet LANL’s Robotic Dog SPOT
August meeting. Guest presenter Jeff Hyde at right, principal investigator for the SPOT Robot Implementation Program at LANL and his team, provide a demonstration of SPOT, a remote-control robotic dog. LAPSA members had the opportunity to practice maneuvering SPOT and discuss potential public safety applications for this emerging technology. LAPSA members from left, Oliver Morris, Lenny Upshaw, Jessie Galvan, Cody Ulrich, Lisa La Pointe-Tafoya, Mel Tafoya, Lapsa President Alice Kahle Bodelson, Donna Martinez, SPOT Robot Implementation Program team members and Hyde. Photo by Jenn Bartram.
Take A Last Look At ‘WORDS On The Edge’ At New Mexico History Museum Ahead Of Its Closure Aug. 31
Thomas Leech printing the broadside for Arthur Sze’s piece, ‘Black Center’ at The Press at the Palace of Governors in Santa Fe. ‘WORDS on the Edge’ leaves NMHM after Aug. 31. Courtesy/EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss. NMHM News:. WORDS on the Edge...
Geno Torres, KayLinda Crawford Of Los Alamos And Rob Schneider Win 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur
ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.
Heavy storms in southern and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out […]
Devolder: Handling Of Mixed Waste In Los Alamos County
This letter addresses the issue of “mixed” waste items which find their way to the Los Alamos Ecostation as a result of daily waste disposal by Los Alamos County residents and commercial businesses, Community Development-approved demolition / building construction activities, and Community Development-initiated Nuisance Code-related waste disposal. A...
Sign Up For 2022 Hilltopper 5K Run … Race Is Sunday
The Hilltopper 5K Run is Sunday Aug. 21 beginning at Canyon and Trinity and ending at Los Alamos Co-op Park, 1010 Central Ave. Courtesy/LAPS Foundation. There’s still time to register for the Hilltopper 5K Run!. The race starts at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 at Canyon and Trinity (next...
Obituary: Shirley Ann Ray March 27, 1931 – Aug. 4, 2022
Shirley left this world Aug. 4, 2022, and survived cancer 4 times, which started in 2001. Unfortunately, in the end her heart was too weak to continue the fight and she passed at the age of 91. Shirley was born March 27, 1931, to Leora C. and Bernard F. Wipplinger...
Grant Funding Helps New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Store Large Fossils Safely And Securely
ALBUQUERQUE — A recent grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will make it easier for New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) to keep its largest fossils protected for future generations to enjoy. NMMNHS’s Geoscience Department received a $195,533 grant from the Institute of...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Local Democratic Party Hosting Yard Sale Saturday
The Democratic Party of Los Alamos County (DPLA) is holding a yard sale to raise funds for the Party. The event is 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at 20 Bonito Place (1 mile down Los Pueblos from Barranca. This yard sale will take place rain or shine.
Neighbors concerned after homicide at Morningside Park in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors have been complaining about the homeless campers and drug users in Morningside Park, the heart of Nob Hill, for years. Now, after a murder at the park, they are asking for help. “Anne” has called Nob Hill home for the past 30 years and has noticed how the homeless problem has […]
Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. “This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it’s indicating it’s a murder-suicide. […]
Dead man found in Abiquiu Lake
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — A male body was recovered from Abiquiu Lake Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered by a person fishing around noon. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office, Army Corps of Engineers and the county's emergency management team recovered the body from the lake. The body...
Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program
Local students Zac Martinez and Miquela Casados received associate degrees and full-time jobs contributing to N3B’s legacy environmental cleanup mission at Los Alamos National Laboratory after completing a Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program in partnership with Northern New Mexico College. Pictured from left, Mark Russell, N3B’s acting director of training; Zac Martinez; Miquela Casados; and Pam Peterson, N3B’s training specialist. Courtesy/N3B Los Alamos.
Very heavy rainfall possible through the weekend
A very active monsoon pattern will continue this week with increasing storm chances into the weekend. Deep, tropical, monsoon moisture will begin streaming into the state Thursday with widespread storms and heavy rainfall Saturday. A plume of monsoon moisture continues to bring storms for areas across western and northern New...
Band traveling through Albuquerque stranded after van is broken into twice in 48 hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A band traveling from Denver through Albuquerque is now stranded after their van was broken into twice in 48 hours. ‘The Stews’ is a rock band from Auburn, Alabama traveling in the southwest on their summer tour. Wyatt Griffith plays the drums. “We were kind of like a baby project during […]
