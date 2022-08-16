ALBUQUERQUE – The 2022 NM-WT Senior Amateur once again took place Aug. 17-18 at Albuquerque Country Club. The format of the event was two rounds of stroke play. The men’s championship saw a tight leaderboard after day one, as there was one round of 69, six rounds of 70, and three rounds of 71. In the end, it was Geno Torres who claimed the championship. Torres fired back-to-back rounds of 70.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO