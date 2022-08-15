ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements

As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
HEALTH
healio.com

Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time

High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Diabetes Care#Health Equity#Cdn#Cdces#Mhs#Real Life#Johns Hopkins Medicine
healio.com

Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide attributable to modifiable risk factors

Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide may be attributable to modifiable risk factors such as smoking or alcohol consumption, according to study results. “Reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality and [disability-adjusted life-year] rates worldwide, and policies should be tailored appropriately to local cancer risk factor burden,” researchers wrote in The Lancet.
CANCER
healio.com

BLOG: Effective keratoconus management can improve quality of life

Decades of research has revealed that people with keratoconus experience significantly impaired vision-related quality of life, similar to that of patients with severe age-related macular degeneration. Katie Greiner. A 7-year follow-up of the Collaborative Longitudinal Evaluation of Keratoconus (CLEK) Study cohort further demonstrated that vision-related quality of life (V-QoL) continues...
HEALTH
healio.com

Even small transfers of value from industry may influence prescribing habits

Vision care professionals who receive even small transfers of value from pharmaceutical companies, such as meals, gifts, and travel and speaking fees, are more likely to prescribe branded as opposed to generic drugs, according to a study. The investigation was carried out specifically on prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) because a generic...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healio.com

High Lp(a) levels ‘strongly associated’ with aortic dissection

Data from a retrospective study suggest adults with very high levels of lipoprotein(a) are eight times more likely to experience aortic dissection compared with those with lower levels, independent of other CV risk factors. “In the last 10 years, several large studies have found that Lp(a) is associated with an...
SCIENCE
healio.com

Younger patients with lung cancer more likely to have advanced disease at diagnosis

Younger adults with lung cancer had a higher likelihood of having late-stage disease at diagnosis than older adults, according to study results. The findings, presented during International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer, showed differences in tumor biology, delays in diagnosis and the absence of methods to facilitate early detection may contribute to the higher incidence of advanced disease among younger patients.
CANCER
healio.com

Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more

The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
HAIR CARE
healio.com

High school boy presents with worsening ptosis

A 15-year-old high school student presented to the pediatric ophthalmology clinic for ptosis. He initially developed drooping of the left upper eyelid around 5 to 6 years old, and he subsequently developed ptosis of the right upper eyelid around the age of 13 years. The ptosis had become noticeably worse...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy