Active-shooter training scheduled in Colchester

Colchester, VT — The Vermont Department of Public Safety has announced an active-shooter training session in Colchester this week.

The SurviVemont program is scheduled for Thursday at Colchester High School. Pre-registration is required, and sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program was created to educate Vermonters about how to protect themselves if they are confronted with an active shooter or violent threat situation. The program combines three concepts from federal programs: “See Something, Say Something”, “Run, Hide and Fight”, and “Stop the Bleed.”

The first SurviVermont session was held August 1 in Bethel and was filled to capacity. That session is available online through PEG-TV in Rutland.

Four other sessions are scheduled across the state:

August 22 – New Haven: 6-7:30 pm at Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks

August 24 – Putney: 6-7:30 pm at Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks

August 29 – Berlin: 6-7:30 pm at Berlin National Guard Armory

August 30 – St. Johnsbury: 6-7:30 pm at Good Shephard Catholic School

