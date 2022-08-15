Join members of the Green Team's Natural Resources subgroup as they work to clean-up and maintain of the Monarch Waystations behind City Hall. The Green Team would love to get residents involved in their clean up efforts at Centennial Park, which is located at the pond behind City Hall. Please bring gloves, and any other small yard tools you may like. Tasks include mainly pruning and weeding.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO