Bowie, MD

Bowie Playhouse: "Sweat"

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for drama, Sweat tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat.
Garden Cleanup at City Hall

Join members of the Green Team's Natural Resources subgroup as they work to clean-up and maintain of the Monarch Waystations behind City Hall. The Green Team would love to get residents involved in their clean up efforts at Centennial Park, which is located at the pond behind City Hall. Please bring gloves, and any other small yard tools you may like. Tasks include mainly pruning and weeding.
Bowie Farmers' Market

The Bowie Farmers’ Market runs Sundays from late May through October each year. Market patrons can find a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables, breads and baked goods, beef and goat meat, fresh cut flowers, and bedding plants for sale at the market.
Sunday Sunset Concert: "Smooth Band" (R&B/Jazz)

Enjoy a free Sunday evening concert performance by Smooth Band at the Robert V. Setera Amphitheater at Allen Pond Park. Our Sunday Summer concerts are held Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Attendance is free and each show begins at 7 p.m. If you are unable to attend in person, you can still view the concerts live on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. on:
