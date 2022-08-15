Read full article on original website
Related
Woman launches organization to help cancer patients feel attractive
person getting nails doneRODNAE Productions/Pexels. "We have our doctors and they keep us alive…But, emotionally, we all want our souls to feel sparked up to get us through." — Jackelyn Kastanis stated to CBS News.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
beckershospitalreview.com
Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes
Los Angeles-based researchers found that stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise. Here are five findings from their study published Aug. 18 in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are increasing at a rate of 1.3 percent per year. White women have lower...
beckershospitalreview.com
Brain fog may last for 2 years after COVID-19, study finds
Brain fog and other neurological issues may linger for two years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a study published Aug. 17 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. analyzed health records from more than 1.4 million people, mostly from the U.S., who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 20, 2020, and April 13, 2022. Researchers compared their outcomes to those of an equal number of patients with other respiratory infections.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump
N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
beckershospitalreview.com
Report calls for more study of racial, gender differences in heart disease symptoms
In a new report updating knowledge of cardiovascular disease symptoms, the American Heart Association highlights the importance race and gender play and calls for further study of these differences. The association's report was published Aug. 18 in Circulation. Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack in...
