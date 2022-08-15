ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds

Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses on the rise: 5 notes

Los Angeles-based researchers found that stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are on the rise. Here are five findings from their study published Aug. 18 in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. Stage IV cervical cancer diagnoses are increasing at a rate of 1.3 percent per year. White women have lower...
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Brain fog may last for 2 years after COVID-19, study finds

Brain fog and other neurological issues may linger for two years after a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a study published Aug. 17 in The Lancet Psychiatry. Researchers at the University of Oxford in the U.K. analyzed health records from more than 1.4 million people, mostly from the U.S., who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between Jan. 20, 2020, and April 13, 2022. Researchers compared their outcomes to those of an equal number of patients with other respiratory infections.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#Stress#Anxiety#Dog Health#Mental Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Hackensack U Medical Center 2nd in world to implant new heart pump

N.J.-based Hackensack University Medical Center became the second hospital in the world to implant the Impella Bridge-to-Recovery heart pump, New Jersey Business Magazine reported Aug. 18. Cardiac surgeon Yuriy Dudiy, MD, implanted the device in a 63-year-old male diagnosed with advanced heart failure on July 18. Impella BTR received FDA...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy