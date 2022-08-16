ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

spotonillinois.com

Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children

Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
PALATINE, IL
spotonillinois.com

One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M

John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
LAKE FOREST, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?

Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Darren Bailey
spotonillinois.com

City of Prospect Heights Mayor and City Council met June 27

Here are the minutes provided by the council: CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL - At 6:30 PM, Acting Mayor Matthew Dolick called to order the City Council Regular Hybrid Meeting at City Hall, 8 N Elmhurst Road, Prospect Heights,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:57. 17:57.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24

DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
MCHENRY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2

Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:13. 12:51. 12:25. 12:08.
SCHILLER PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of McHenry Planning & Zoning Commission met July 20

Here is the agenda provided by the commission: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Approval of the Agenda 4. Public Input - (five minutes total on non-agenda items only) 5. Consideration of Approval of the Meeting Minutes: June... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:43. 16:42. 16:42.
MCHENRY, IL
spotonillinois.com

DeKalb approves distribution, packaging and storage facility

According to a The City of DeKalb's Facebook page, the city council Monday unanimously approved plans for a distribution, packaging and storage facility on 160 acres of property on the north side of Gurler Road between Crego Road and Peace Road. The development is known as Project... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
DEKALB, IL

