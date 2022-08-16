It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to fully encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary....

