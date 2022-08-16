Ryan Giggs trial - live: Footballer admits he’s never been faithful but denies assault

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs admitted that he has never been faithful in a relationship.

Taking the stand for the first time in the trial, Mr Giggs said his reputation as a “love-cheat” is justified.

It comes as Mr Giggs said the alleged headbutt of his ex-girlfriend was the pair clashing heads during a scuffle over a phone.

Kate Greville, Mr Giggs’ ex-girlfriend, accused the former footballer of headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an incident at the defendant's home in Worsley, Greater Manchester , on 1 November 2020.

Mr Giggs said in a statement to Manchester police following the incident: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

The court heard that Mr Giggls threatened Ms Greville’s sister saying “I’ll headbutt you next,” moments after the alleged assault

Mr Giggs denies the allegations against him.