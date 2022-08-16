ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ryan Giggs trial - live: Footballer admits he’s never been faithful but denies assault

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcVTz_0hJ15Y1h00

Ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs admitted that he has never been faithful in a relationship.

Taking the stand for the first time in the trial, Mr Giggs said his reputation as a “love-cheat” is justified.

It comes as Mr Giggs said the alleged headbutt of his ex-girlfriend was the pair clashing heads during a scuffle over a phone.

Kate Greville, Mr Giggs’ ex-girlfriend, accused the former footballer of headbutting her and assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, during an incident at the defendant's home in Worsley, Greater Manchester , on 1 November 2020.

Mr Giggs said in a statement to Manchester police following the incident: “I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with hers (Kate).

“I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate.”

The court heard that Mr Giggls threatened Ms Greville’s sister saying “I’ll headbutt you next,” moments after the alleged assault

Mr Giggs denies the allegations against him.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at ‘lies’ regarding Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the “lies” surrounding reports about his future at Manchester United.The Portugal forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons amid speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain the 37-year-old is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes of United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.In a reply to a fan account on Instagram which referred...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's madness!': Rio Ferdinand shuts downs comparisons with Arsenal star William Saliba as he urges pundits to 'give him time' after Gary Neville likened the 21-year-old to the Man United icon

Rio Ferdinand has responded to recent comparisons with Arsenal's William Saliba, describing the links as 'madness'. After a solid start to the season, the young French centre-back has been compared to the former Leeds and Manchester United defender - who is widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo has Been Warned by the Merseyside Police

The 37 year old Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned by the police in the Uk over slapping the phone out of a young Everton fan last season. The Merseyside Police read out a statement that said;. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Police#Uk
BBC

Neville wants Ronaldo to 'stand up and speak'

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned why forward Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing to wait to reveal news about his future. Although the Portuguese forward wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he is "not for sale". "They [will] know the truth when they interview in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd star gets caution over fan's phone incident

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police over footage which appeared to show him knocking a phone out of a fan's hand. Merseyside Police said a 37-year-old man was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage. The force confirmed it concerned an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'For him to see me on the touchline is a proud moment': Ruud van Nistelrooy admits his delight at having his former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson at Ibrox as he led PSV to a 2-2 draw against Rangers

Ruud van Nistelrooy admitted he was proud Sir Alex Ferguson was able to see him coach his PSV Eindhoven side to a 2-2 draw against Rangers in Tuesday's Champions League play-off first leg. The former Manchester United striker spoke with his old manager – who sat in the directors box...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution after incident at Everton match

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a match.The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he limped off towards the tunnel.Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someone's phone after losing to Everton, according to fans at the ground 😳(via @evertonhub) pic.twitter.com/a20z4Sg20F—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On This Day in 1999: Teenage kicks cost Coventry £6million

Nineteen-year-old Robbie Keane became the then most expensive teenager in British football, completing a £6million move from Wolves to Coventry, on this day in 1999.Keane had soon made a reputation as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League and later cemented himself as one of the most successful goalscorers in the league’s history.The Sky Blues splashed a record fee on Keane after he smashed in 29 goals in two seasons for Wolves in the second tier of English football.Robbie Keane wasted no time making his mark on the #PL with @Coventry_City #PLMoment pic.twitter.com/Mc7nJOixAn— Premier League (@premierleague) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United closing in on deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are closing in on the big-money signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, the PA news agency understands.Erik ten Hag’s side have been looking to reinforce their midfield all summer and a deal worth an initial 60million euros (£50.7m) is close for the Brazil international.The fee for Casemiro could rise to 70m euros (£59.2m) if clauses are met, with a four-year deal plus the option of a further season on the table.Talk of a medical on Friday appears premature, which means he would not be registered in time for Monday’s clash with rivals Liverpool.United sit bottom of the Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy