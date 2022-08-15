Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Says Farewell to Robert (Bob) Kirby
It is with a deep sense of loss that the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum must say goodbye to an important and beloved friend. Bob Kirby, co-founder with Bev Morgan of Kirby Morgan, passed away at his home in Carpinteria on June 2, 2022. Bob's diving career spanned seven decades and his achievements in both diving and aviation earned him lasting international recognition, while his contributions of time, energy, love and humor to the museum earned him a special place in the hearts of SBMM's staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors. He was truly a towering and memorable figure to his many communities of friends and colleagues.
David ‘Dave’ Guajardo
We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved father & grandfather, David Guajardo, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 at 89 years of age. Grandpa was born in Santa Barbara on May 19, 1933. He attended local Santa Barbara schools from grammar through Santa Barbara High School, proud to be a ‘Don’. Grandpa served our country in the Korean War, training with the U.S. Army Infantry Company F, 20th Regiment, 6th Division before his deployment to Korea.
Wendy Ann Connor
Wendy Ann Connor passed away on August 2, 2022 due to a short illness. She will be dearly missed by her surviving children, Amy and Cristy Connor, both of Santa Barbara, CA, as well as her four siblings, Diane Seuss, Linda Brumis, Greg and Teddy Smith all from New Hampshire, along with all her nieces and nephews.
Dressage Returns to the Historic Earl Warren Showgrounds, Showcasing a Display of Beauty and Precision to the Santa Barbara Community
CDS/USDF/USEF Rated Summer Show will take place on August 20-21, 2022 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. The show is rated by the United States Equestrian Federation, the California Dressage Society, and the United States Dressage Federation.
Don Ansel Jones
Don Ansel Jones was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 11, 1937, to Dr. William and Mrs. Tavia Jones. He was welcomed onto a Native American reservation, where his father practiced medicine. In 1940, sister Kathleen “Kay” joined the Jones bunch. Don moved to several different states throughout his childhood; and the family settled in Moorpark, California. Don graduated from high school in 1955. He attended Ventura Jr. College and served in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged. In 1967, Don met a vivacious redhead, Marian Beach. He couldn’t keep his blue eyes off Marian or her car, a blue Corvair. The couple fell in love, married in 1970 and began their life in Santa Barbara, California. Don and Marian raised two daughters together-Karen and Amber. Don was employed with the US Postal Service for thirty years as a Letter Carrier. He enjoyed windsurfing, backpacking, hiking, bicycling, spending time with family and friends. He had good taste in music and listened to Johnny Cash and the Eagles. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church and volunteered in the Santa Barbara community. Don loved Mexican food, Rustys Pizza, and his beloved Chihuahua. He had three grandchildren. Don passed away on August 12, 2022, at the age of 85 in Santa Barbara, California. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years; Marian Jones, sister Kay (Alan), daughters; Karen (Ryan), Amber, and three grandchildren; Kane (Cydney), Kalena, and Kiana. He is also the proud uncle to two nephews: Mark, David and their families. Don is now windsurfing on the clouds of Heaven. A special thank you to the staff at Buena Vista Care Center and the excellent care provided to Don. A private celebration of life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Santa Barbara Rescue Mission or the Santa Barbara Humane Society.
Poodle | Santa Barbara Mayor Upbraided for Blowing Pearl Chase Moment
Dave Davis (middle) delivered a back-of-the-hand salute to Mayor Randy Rowse (right) for missing his Pearl Chase moment. | Credit: Courtesy; Paul Wellman (file); Erick Madrid (file) REV YOUR ENGINES: It used to be “a gentleman” was defined as someone who could play the accordion but didn’t. As someone with...
William Patrick O’Connell
William Patrick O’Connell, humorist, foodie, US Navy Veteran, sharp dresser, and true Irishman, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. Bill was born in 1925 to Irish immigrants, Peter O’Connell and Mary Mckiernan in Providence, Rhode Island. He enlisted in the United States Navy at only 17 years old, where he served honorably for the following three years through the end of WWII.
Page Youth Center Appoints Aaron Martinez as New Executive Director
Page Youth Center, Santa Barbara's dedicated youth sports facility focused on building character through athletics, has named Aaron Martinez as its new Executive Director. Aaron is excited to apply his past experience developing youth programming for the Montecito...
Motorcyclist Killed on Casitas Pass Identified as Nicholas Ryan Cooper of Santa Barbara
A motorcyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic on Casitas Pass Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Ryan Cooper, of Santa Barbara, according to California Highway Patrol. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on a rural stretch of road between Lake Casitas and Carpinteria just west of...
Open Houses in the Modern World
Q: Marsha, my home is on the market. My Realtor wants to have at least two open houses a month. We make the home immaculate and leave for three hours on a Sunday. I’ve heard mixed opinions as to whether open houses work with today’s internet buyers. Thoughts?
Goleta United Boys & Girls Club Declines to Host Lozano’s Pod School
A proposal by Christy Lozano and James Fenkner to place a private school charging $100 a day on the grounds of the United Boys & Girls Club in Goleta was determined to be “not a good fit” for the nonprofit, director Michael Baker said today in a press release. The club’s executive committee had met today to consider the proposal, as it “supports all schools and organizations that provide educational opportunities and enrichment for youth in our community,” he wrote.
A Home on a Bungalow Court
The earliest mention of a bungalow court that I found in California newspapers dates to 1904. And 10 years later — 1914 — I found the first article in the local paper about a bungalow court being built in Santa Barbara. Happily, that bungalow court is still here — on the southwest corner of Victoria and Laguna streets. Santa Barbara has more than a dozen bungalow courts. The word “bungalow” comes from the word “Bengal” — a region in India. The British colonists in India used the word to describe one-story cottages in India.
ARPA Funding for Childcare Sector in Santa Barbara County Through First 5
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, through the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, announced the publication of a request for qualifications (RFQ) for childcare sector pandemic recovery and resiliency. Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) aim to improve the state of childcare for infants and toddlers in our county.
AC4 Fitness Keeps It Simple
Tony Calhoun wants you to know that he is not a prude. The fitness industry veteran and owner of AC4 Fitness explains that the reason his clubs have a dress code is so new members who aren’t in the best of shape won’t feel intimidated by the sight of someone else’s six-pack abs or massive pecs. All AC4 Fitness members, regardless of gender, must wear a shirt — not just a string tank or sports bra, please.
Local Kids Get Jump Start on Back-to-School Resources
Santa Barbara, CA, August 15, 2022 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) in partnership with 2nd Story Associates hosted Tools for Schools Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Presidio Springs (721 Laguna Street, Santa Barbara 93101).
Society Matters | CAUSE Action Fund Hosts Leadership Awards Reception
On July 31, CAUSE Action Fund (CAF) hosted its annual Leadership Awards Reception in the Lobero Theatre Courtyard. The event celebrated CAF’s recent electoral work and honored grassroots organizers Estela Montaño and Casey Mata along with Oxnard City Councilmember Gabby Basua. Operating in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties,...
Gear Up for the Gridiron: Santa Barbara Football 2022
New league pairings and an offseason ramp-up that included spring ball and summer seven-on-seven has infused optimism and excitement into Santa Barbara’s high school football programs. Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, and Santa Barbara high schools are now in the new eight-team Channel League, which comprises many of the larger...
Teacher in the Making
When and how did you get interested in journalism? I initially got into journalism when I was in high school. I’ve always loved writing, but I found a real connection to journalism when I realized how much I loved listening to people talk about their own passions through the articles I would write. The happiness I see in people when they have the opportunity to share their stories is one of my favorite parts of journalism.
Garden Pollutants
I wonder what year the ban against gasoline-powered leaf blowers was passed in Santa Barbara? I wonder why we continue to allow our gardeners to use gasoline-powered tools when we are facing the devastating effects of a rapidly warming planet due to fossil fuel use?. Do these tools have emission...
Santa Barbara City Council Gets Update on Highway 101 Widening Project
The Highway 101 widening project is still motoring along, the Santa Barbara City Council was informed this Tuesday, with three of its four phases — from Mussel Shoals to Carpinteria — now complete. Construction on the last few miles of widening — through Montecito and Santa Barbara — is tentatively scheduled to begin in summer 2023, once state funding is secured. Meanwhile, parallel work on the new Olive Mill and Los Patos/Cabrillo roundabouts will start in the fall of 2022 and early 2023, respectively.
