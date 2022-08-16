Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
‘House Of The Dragon’ Launch Unites The Houses Of Warner Bros. Discovery In Final Push
What’s that, you say? There’s a new show about dragons on HBO tonight? Unless you’ve been held in extreme isolation recently, you’re likely aware that House of the Dragon bows tonight on the cable channel and its streaming companion, HBO Max. But even with a purported $100 million marketing campaign behind tonight’s launch of the Game of Thrones prequel, the Warner Bros. Discovery family is leaving nothing to chance. Thus, they’ve enlisted the shows under the WBD purview to create banners for their “houses” to help drive awareness of tonight’s debut. That’s in hopes of reaching the one or two people who...
