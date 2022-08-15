ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorebigsky.com

High temps prompt full closures on some Montana rivers

HELENA – Full fishing closures went into effect for the following rivers at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 17:. The section of the Big Hole River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site. Portions of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where to Find the Best Truck Stops in Montana

Good truck stops are awesome. I love them and I'm not embarrassed to sing their praises. However, all truck stops are certainly not created equal, so let's take a look at the best Montana has to offer. Our list here is a combination of personal experience, recommendations from our trucker...
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4

Recreationists are being warned of a harmful algal bloom found at Ackley Lake State Park near Hobson. The presence of blue-green algae was confirmed on Thursday, August 18, 2022. “Suspect a HAB? When in doubt, stay out. Avoid exposure to any water that may contain harmful algae. Be especially vigilant...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana’s Ice Caves, a Cool Way to Chill Before Summer Ends

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently released the July - August 2022 issue of their publication, Montana Outdoors. The special edition is available on newsstands everywhere for $4.50, or you can view the online version HERE for free. It's been nearly a decade since they released the first special edition of the publication, which features 100 things to "see, do and learn to fully experience Montana's mountains, rivers, state parks, trails, wildlife, and fisheries."
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Settle the Debate Montana. Are You an Ice Cream Biter or Licker?

In a bad mood? Fix it with an ice cream cone. Earlier this week I ran into some relatively minor - yet extremely frustrating - technical issues here at the broadcast center. It was too early to start drinking and I still had work to do. So in lieu of booze, I went for some ice cream. Backing away from my keyboard, I stormed out of the office, zipped down the elevator, and walked a block or so to get some delicious frozen dairy and chill my bad attitude a little bit.
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

Why is Montana known as the 'Big Sky state'?

Welcome to The Big Why, a series driven by your curiosity about Montana. We'll answer your questions, large or small, about anything under the Big Sky. This is our inaugural episode and we're answering a question that has to do with this show's name: Why is Montana known as the "Big Sky state"?
MONTANA STATE
wyo4news.com

All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
96.3 The Blaze

9 Professional Athletes and Coaches That Hang Out in Montana

Montana has become a place where people from across the world come to relax, sit back, and enjoy the scenery. Year-round, visitors from all over the world come to see our national parks, hike our mountains, fish our rivers, and ski our slopes. Montana has become a haven for families, young adults, and celebrities, and a place where they can get away from the big cities and enjoy nature's beauty.
MONTANA STATE

