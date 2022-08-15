Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
I got my Galaxy Z Fold4 before the release date.
I, as @Laura Knotek, received my pre-ordered s22U in February before the actual release date. So I pre-ordered my Galaxy Z Fold4 last Saturday and it arrived today. The actual release date should be 26.09.2022. How is this possible? My only theory for this is, that they already had prepared the package for shipping and waited for the release date to come, but accidentaly shipped it earlier.
Android Central
Turn Off Device Controls Icon
I don't think you can disable that. It should highlight it IF there is a currently-active device to control (i.e. smart home device, light, connected headphones even through bluetooth, etc.). Ok, thanks. I don't believe I have any active devices, but it's ok as long as it's not draining the...
Android Central
Android 13 arriving today??
I can wait. You guys can be the Guinea pigs this time. No Guinea pigs here. It's not the beta version we downloaded. It's the full version and we opted out of beta after installing. Data is intact on our phones. Yesterday 12:12 AM. Like 2. 2,638. Originally Posted by...
Android Central
Flip/Fold 4 Excellent Reception In Low Signal Area
It's going to be especially interesting for us Europeans who are also jumping from Exynos to Snapdragon. Ahh true but if they do it probably substitute Esim. We only have one carrier that supports ESIM as far as I know. The best thing that could happen is that they just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Early Pixel 7 hands-on video compares prototype units to the Pixel 6 series
An early prototype hands-on video for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro provides details on the devices' specs. There is also a good look at the new phone's design when compared to the previous Pixel 6 series.
Android Central
battery life
I don't get a full day of use on my S22U. I assume its b/c I have the protect battery feature enabled where my charging stops at 85%. I start my day at 5 am and by 4 pm its definitely at 20%. I don't want it to get lower in fear of "damaging the battery" (don't know if those claims from older devices are still valid). I listed to audiobooks almost all day work. Mild texting, maybe 1 hour total of browsing sites and 30 mins of youtube vids. Signal is atrocious in my work office so I use wifi calling and disable 5g and use 4g/LTE. Also I turn location services off.
Android Central
Android tv box fix?
Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
Best headphones for people with small ears 2022
Having trouble finding headphones that fit well with your small ears? Here are a few of our favorite ones that are sure to be a great match.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Motorola Razr 2022: Finally, some real competition
Both Samsung and Motorola have launched their respective clamshell foldable phones. We pit the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Motorola Razr 2022 against each other to see who comes out on top, but it may not be so cut-and-dry.
Best Oculus Quest & Quest 2 controller batteries 2022
The Oculus Quest's controllers only need one AA battery each. Here are the best ones to keep your Touch Controllers up and running.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Pro: Which earbuds are better?
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not have garnered much attention during Unpacked, but these new earbuds look to be rather impressive. But has Samsung done enough to provide a worthy replacement for the original Galaxy Buds Pro?
IQOO 9T review: The mid-range monster is loose
The latest release from Vivo's IQOO line offers powerful specs, a beautiful screen, long battery life, and some stellar cameras. However, it's marred by a few issues that mean it's not quite as flawless as it could have been.
Best cases for Oculus Quest 2022
The Oculus Quest is the perfect VR headset for travel, so you'll need a reliable case to protect and store it while safeguarding your lenses and keeping accessories organized. These Oculus Quest cases fulfill both roles!
Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices: 08 2022
If you need a simple and affordable laptop, a Chromebook is always a solid choice. This guide has all of the best Chromebook deals of the month.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases 2022
Pair Samsung's fun-sized Galaxy Z Flip 4 with any one of these awesome cases. They've got flair, they've got panache, and they've got pizzazz.
Android Central
6A or wait for 7?
I'm on the fence. My 2XL is dying a rapid hardware death; and i'm considering just waiting for the 7. On the other hand, the 6a seems like a helluva bargain. I'm torn!. I don't NEED a 7; I only buy newer phones to future proof them a bit as i like to keep phones for 4-6 years, or basically until they stop working.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra review: The best phone you can't buy
With the 12S Ultra, Xiaomi has delivered one of the best phones of 2022. The only downside? You can't buy it outside of China.
Logitech's Chorus provides open-ear sound for $100 on Oculus Quest 2
Logitech announced as a new audio speaker accessory for the Oculus Quest 2 called the Chorus that is lightweight and simply hovers over the ear.
Android Auto update should finally fix Galaxy S22 bug, but results are mixed
Users facing an issue with their Samsung Galaxy S22 devices on Android Auto may have a fix. The car-focused app has a potential fix rolling out with its recent update.
Comments / 0