ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

I got my Galaxy Z Fold4 before the release date.

I, as @Laura Knotek, received my pre-ordered s22U in February before the actual release date. So I pre-ordered my Galaxy Z Fold4 last Saturday and it arrived today. The actual release date should be 26.09.2022. How is this possible? My only theory for this is, that they already had prepared the package for shipping and waited for the release date to come, but accidentaly shipped it earlier.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Turn Off Device Controls Icon

I don't think you can disable that. It should highlight it IF there is a currently-active device to control (i.e. smart home device, light, connected headphones even through bluetooth, etc.). Ok, thanks. I don't believe I have any active devices, but it's ok as long as it's not draining the...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android 13 arriving today??

I can wait. You guys can be the Guinea pigs this time. No Guinea pigs here. It's not the beta version we downloaded. It's the full version and we opted out of beta after installing. Data is intact on our phones. Yesterday 12:12 AM. Like 2. 2,638. Originally Posted by...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Flip/Fold 4 Excellent Reception In Low Signal Area

It's going to be especially interesting for us Europeans who are also jumping from Exynos to Snapdragon. Ahh true but if they do it probably substitute Esim. We only have one carrier that supports ESIM as far as I know. The best thing that could happen is that they just...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Samsung Com Usa
Android Central

battery life

I don't get a full day of use on my S22U. I assume its b/c I have the protect battery feature enabled where my charging stops at 85%. I start my day at 5 am and by 4 pm its definitely at 20%. I don't want it to get lower in fear of "damaging the battery" (don't know if those claims from older devices are still valid). I listed to audiobooks almost all day work. Mild texting, maybe 1 hour total of browsing sites and 30 mins of youtube vids. Signal is atrocious in my work office so I use wifi calling and disable 5g and use 4g/LTE. Also I turn location services off.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android tv box fix?

Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Best cases for Oculus Quest 2022

The Oculus Quest is the perfect VR headset for travel, so you'll need a reliable case to protect and store it while safeguarding your lenses and keeping accessories organized. These Oculus Quest cases fulfill both roles!
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

6A or wait for 7?

I'm on the fence. My 2XL is dying a rapid hardware death; and i'm considering just waiting for the 7. On the other hand, the 6a seems like a helluva bargain. I'm torn!. I don't NEED a 7; I only buy newer phones to future proof them a bit as i like to keep phones for 4-6 years, or basically until they stop working.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy