My Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 yesterday, and I just ran into an odd glitch today that I suspect was due to the Slice app (a pizza-ordering app that sources from local independent pizzerias). When I opened the app, touches would become unresponsive – I could see that the touch was registering, but nothing would happen. But if I tried to go Back, suddenly it would go forward, as if finally registering the previous touch. This behavior would persist elsewhere (like in the Google app) despite closing the Slice app and even force-stopping it. It’d go away after a reboot, but then return if I tried opening Slice again. I uninstalled the app, and it seems to have stayed away, so I sent feedback to the Slice devs to let them know about this.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO