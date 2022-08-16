Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
Android 12 July security patch from ATT.
I have no idea what changed since ATT stopped updating their website.
Android Central
Gboard haptic feedback issue after Android 13 update
My Pixel 6 Pro just updated to Android 13, and I noticed that afterwards, when I type on Gboard, the haptic feedback is uneven. There are intermittent stronger vibrations mixed in with the usual ones as I’m typing. I set the haptic feedback strength to 10 ms (a little stronger than default) – I’ve tried setting to other custom strengths, but still the same issue. It does not happen when set to system default.
Early Pixel 7 hands-on video compares prototype units to the Pixel 6 series
An early prototype hands-on video for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro provides details on the devices' specs. There is also a good look at the new phone's design when compared to the previous Pixel 6 series.
OnePlus 10T durability test ended in disaster just like the 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T met the same fate as the Pro version, breaking in half during a YouTuber's bend test.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IQOO 9T review: The mid-range monster is loose
The latest release from Vivo's IQOO line offers powerful specs, a beautiful screen, long battery life, and some stellar cameras. However, it's marred by a few issues that mean it's not quite as flawless as it could have been.
NFL・
Android Central
Verizon two phones one number?
Not possible, you can only have one SIM card assigned to a phone number. Your options would be to move the SIM between phones, get a second line and use call forwarding, or get a smart watch. Switching the SIM is easier IMO ...I do it often with my phones...maybe...
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Galaxy Buds Pro: Which earbuds are better?
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might not have garnered much attention during Unpacked, but these new earbuds look to be rather impressive. But has Samsung done enough to provide a worthy replacement for the original Galaxy Buds Pro?
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors 2022
Your stylish new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a lovely little folding display inside, and another one on the outside, both of which definitely need the best screen protectors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nothing phone (1) update brings tons of camera improvements and bug fixes
The Nothing phone (1) is receiving a new update which should make the camera perform faster and output better images. There are also some new features and welcome bug fixes.
Android Auto update should finally fix Galaxy S22 bug, but results are mixed
Users facing an issue with their Samsung Galaxy S22 devices on Android Auto may have a fix. The car-focused app has a potential fix rolling out with its recent update.
Samsung's new partnership with Meta is a deal with the devil
You can use your new Galaxy Flip or Fold in Flexcam mode in Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp but first, you should read those pesky terms and conditions.
How to monitor your ECG on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Much like the Galaxy Watch models that came before it, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are capable of monitoring your ECG. And after a bit of setup, it's really a simple process.
How to manually change WhatsApp's language settings
Change WhatsApp's app language to use it in your own language. Follow these steps to change the WhatsApp language settings manually.
Android Central
Buggy apps with Android 13?
My Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 yesterday, and I just ran into an odd glitch today that I suspect was due to the Slice app (a pizza-ordering app that sources from local independent pizzerias). When I opened the app, touches would become unresponsive – I could see that the touch was registering, but nothing would happen. But if I tried to go Back, suddenly it would go forward, as if finally registering the previous touch. This behavior would persist elsewhere (like in the Google app) despite closing the Slice app and even force-stopping it. It’d go away after a reboot, but then return if I tried opening Slice again. I uninstalled the app, and it seems to have stayed away, so I sent feedback to the Slice devs to let them know about this.
Ring fixed a security flaw in its Android app that could have leaked video footage
Amazon has patched a security vulnerability in its Ring Android app that could have exposed users' camera recordings to malicious actors.
Android Central
bubbles in crease of fold 3
My fold³ had since launch and same stock screen protector no peeling and mint condition. It's a thin film screen protector, it bends over and over at the crease, it will eventually start to bubble there. Samsung will replace one screen protector free. I've had mine replaced, my brother just replaced his last weekend, both at ubreakifix. It was kind of ironic, when we walked in someone was picking their fold up from getting the screen protector replaced also. So answer to your question, yes it can and probably will bubble at crease at some point.
Android Central
Android tv box fix?
Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
T-Mobile Revvl 6 Pro review: Is this Magenta's secret weapon?
T-Mobile recently launched the Revvl 6 Pro, which is capable of impressive 5G speeds at an affordable price point. In our review, we take a look at this budget phone to see if it's worth it.
NFL・
Android Central
Flip 4 pre-order
I can’t wait to receive my Flip 4. I currently have the iPhone 13 Pro Max and it’s just plain out boring. Honestly, I only got he iPhone for the Apple Watch. I got the Fold 3 last year and returned it. Just too thick and heavy for my likings. Especially when you put it in your pocket.
Android Central
Samsung charging wrong Sales TAX on trades?
Here in Indiana they charge sales tax after the trade. You pay sales tax on the 500 amount not the 1000. Guess I have fun fighting Samung on this , think I wait till after Fold 4 arrives. Others have had this issue as I have seen post on other...
Comments / 0