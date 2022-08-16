ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Gboard haptic feedback issue after Android 13 update

My Pixel 6 Pro just updated to Android 13, and I noticed that afterwards, when I type on Gboard, the haptic feedback is uneven. There are intermittent stronger vibrations mixed in with the usual ones as I’m typing. I set the haptic feedback strength to 10 ms (a little stronger than default) – I’ve tried setting to other custom strengths, but still the same issue. It does not happen when set to system default.
Android Central

Verizon two phones one number?

Not possible, you can only have one SIM card assigned to a phone number. Your options would be to move the SIM between phones, get a second line and use call forwarding, or get a smart watch. Switching the SIM is easier IMO ...I do it often with my phones...maybe...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Central

Buggy apps with Android 13?

My Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 yesterday, and I just ran into an odd glitch today that I suspect was due to the Slice app (a pizza-ordering app that sources from local independent pizzerias). When I opened the app, touches would become unresponsive – I could see that the touch was registering, but nothing would happen. But if I tried to go Back, suddenly it would go forward, as if finally registering the previous touch. This behavior would persist elsewhere (like in the Google app) despite closing the Slice app and even force-stopping it. It’d go away after a reboot, but then return if I tried opening Slice again. I uninstalled the app, and it seems to have stayed away, so I sent feedback to the Slice devs to let them know about this.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

bubbles in crease of fold 3

My fold³ had since launch and same stock screen protector no peeling and mint condition. It's a thin film screen protector, it bends over and over at the crease, it will eventually start to bubble there. Samsung will replace one screen protector free. I've had mine replaced, my brother just replaced his last weekend, both at ubreakifix. It was kind of ironic, when we walked in someone was picking their fold up from getting the screen protector replaced also. So answer to your question, yes it can and probably will bubble at crease at some point.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android tv box fix?

Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Flip 4 pre-order

I can’t wait to receive my Flip 4. I currently have the iPhone 13 Pro Max and it’s just plain out boring. Honestly, I only got he iPhone for the Apple Watch. I got the Fold 3 last year and returned it. Just too thick and heavy for my likings. Especially when you put it in your pocket.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung charging wrong Sales TAX on trades?

Here in Indiana they charge sales tax after the trade. You pay sales tax on the 500 amount not the 1000. Guess I have fun fighting Samung on this , think I wait till after Fold 4 arrives. Others have had this issue as I have seen post on other...
INDIANA STATE

