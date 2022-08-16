Read full article on original website
Android tv box fix?
Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
Buggy apps with Android 13?
My Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 yesterday, and I just ran into an odd glitch today that I suspect was due to the Slice app (a pizza-ordering app that sources from local independent pizzerias). When I opened the app, touches would become unresponsive – I could see that the touch was registering, but nothing would happen. But if I tried to go Back, suddenly it would go forward, as if finally registering the previous touch. This behavior would persist elsewhere (like in the Google app) despite closing the Slice app and even force-stopping it. It’d go away after a reboot, but then return if I tried opening Slice again. I uninstalled the app, and it seems to have stayed away, so I sent feedback to the Slice devs to let them know about this.
Android 12 July security patch from ATT.
I have no idea what changed since ATT stopped updating their website.
Found in the wifi-non operator data use a strange App,User:DOBULE_APP
It is a normal system app that is nothing to be concerned about. Welcome to Android Central! See the discussion here: https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...ml#post7090252. Thread closed to prevent parallel discussions.
Verizon two phones one number?
Not possible, you can only have one SIM card assigned to a phone number. Your options would be to move the SIM between phones, get a second line and use call forwarding, or get a smart watch. Switching the SIM is easier IMO ...I do it often with my phones...maybe...
OnePlus 10T durability test ended in disaster just like the 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10T met the same fate as the Pro version, breaking in half during a YouTuber's bend test.
Vivaldi update on Android makes it easy to keep tabs on blocked ads and trackers
Next to new navigation menus, Vivaldi 5.4 now displays the total number of ads and trackers it blocked.
Android Auto update should finally fix Galaxy S22 bug, but results are mixed
Users facing an issue with their Samsung Galaxy S22 devices on Android Auto may have a fix. The car-focused app has a potential fix rolling out with its recent update.
Early Pixel 7 hands-on video compares prototype units to the Pixel 6 series
An early prototype hands-on video for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro provides details on the devices' specs. There is also a good look at the new phone's design when compared to the previous Pixel 6 series.
How to monitor your ECG on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Much like the Galaxy Watch models that came before it, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are capable of monitoring your ECG. And after a bit of setup, it's really a simple process.
How to manually change WhatsApp's language settings
Change WhatsApp's app language to use it in your own language. Follow these steps to change the WhatsApp language settings manually.
Best eufy home security devices 2022
Home security can mean different things to different people. But one common thread is that everyone wants to feel secure, and eufy has a great lineup of devices to help with that.
Here's an easy way to save $100 on the new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor
The new Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K gaming screen is set to arrive next month, and you can easily save $100 on your preorder by following a few quick steps.
Ring fixed a security flaw in its Android app that could have leaked video footage
Amazon has patched a security vulnerability in its Ring Android app that could have exposed users' camera recordings to malicious actors.
What is a Ring Bridge, and do I need one?
Ring devices don't require a hub or bridge to work, but if you want to control your Ring lights when you're away from home, or you want them to work together, a Ring Bridge is for you.
