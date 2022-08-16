ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android tv box fix?

Hi there all, I have an old Android TV box which when powered up gets to the logo screen but doesn't load/boot, I have tried the reset button but it doesn't take me to the options menu or reboot the system..I have the correct .img file with firmware of the the device and I have tried unsuccessfully to flash it using Amlogic USB Burner via double male USB cable connecting the box and pc..I have also burnt the .Img file with firmware onto and SD card which was then plugged directly into the box..neither method has worked..I have faithfully followed the instructions for both methods and the software for USB burning and SD card burning are Amlogic tools...so fully compatible as the Android Box is Amlogic also...any help would be appreciated.
Buggy apps with Android 13?

My Pixel 6 Pro updated to Android 13 yesterday, and I just ran into an odd glitch today that I suspect was due to the Slice app (a pizza-ordering app that sources from local independent pizzerias). When I opened the app, touches would become unresponsive – I could see that the touch was registering, but nothing would happen. But if I tried to go Back, suddenly it would go forward, as if finally registering the previous touch. This behavior would persist elsewhere (like in the Google app) despite closing the Slice app and even force-stopping it. It’d go away after a reboot, but then return if I tried opening Slice again. I uninstalled the app, and it seems to have stayed away, so I sent feedback to the Slice devs to let them know about this.
Verizon two phones one number?

Not possible, you can only have one SIM card assigned to a phone number. Your options would be to move the SIM between phones, get a second line and use call forwarding, or get a smart watch. Switching the SIM is easier IMO ...I do it often with my phones...maybe...
Best eufy home security devices 2022

Home security can mean different things to different people. But one common thread is that everyone wants to feel secure, and eufy has a great lineup of devices to help with that.
