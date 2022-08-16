ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Boy Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GBJL_0hJ0oP1700
Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A 10-year-old Florida boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling on Saturday in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister when the attack occurred.

According to a Facebook post by Jameson’s uncle, Joshua Reeder, the boy was attacked by an 8-foot-bull-shark and took a crushing blow below his knee.

Please pray for my nephew Jameson jr. 10 years old turning 11 in a couple weeks. He was in the Florida Keys on vacation…

Posted by Joshua Reeder on Sunday, August 14, 2022

While screaming for help, Jameson was able to hang on to a pool noodle until his family drove their boat over to save him and put him onboard. They wrapped his leg to stop the bleeding as the child said, “Jesus will save me,” Joshua shared.

The family was then able to get help from another boat with a nurse onboard, which took the boy and his mother to shore. Paramedics then took the child to a hospital.

Sadly, doctors had to amputate the boy’s right leg below the knee due to the level of damage caused by the shark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eePZg_0hJ0oP1700
Joshua Reeder, Facebook

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the shark attack but has not released additional details yet.

A family friend began a fundraising campaign through GiveSendGo to raise money for Jameson’s recovery and for his family. As of this morning, it has raised $47,854 of its $50,000 goal.

“He’s been a great older cousin to me and I feel really sad that he got bit by a shark,” his 9-year-old family member, Jemma, told a local television station .

Click here to view photo gallery

Source: Florida Boy Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
CBS News

Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida

A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child's current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they responded...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Shark Attack#Economy#Accident
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BOCANEWSNOW

New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning ticket worth $172K sold in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Check those tickets! According to the Florida Lottery, someone purchased a winning, top-prize FANTASY 5 ticket worth more than $172,000 from a store in Brevard County. The winning numbers from the August 16 drawing are 8-10-15-23-26. Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Pinkys Discount...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy