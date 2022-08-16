Florida Boy Loses Part of His Leg After Shark Attack

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

A 10-year-old Florida boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling on Saturday in a shallow reef in the Florida Keys with his parents, his two brothers, and his sister when the attack occurred.

According to a Facebook post by Jameson’s uncle, Joshua Reeder, the boy was attacked by an 8-foot-bull-shark and took a crushing blow below his knee.

Please pray for my nephew Jameson jr. 10 years old turning 11 in a couple weeks. He was in the Florida Keys on vacation… Posted by Joshua Reeder on Sunday, August 14, 2022

While screaming for help, Jameson was able to hang on to a pool noodle until his family drove their boat over to save him and put him onboard. They wrapped his leg to stop the bleeding as the child said, “Jesus will save me,” Joshua shared.

The family was then able to get help from another boat with a nurse onboard, which took the boy and his mother to shore. Paramedics then took the child to a hospital.

Sadly, doctors had to amputate the boy’s right leg below the knee due to the level of damage caused by the shark.

Joshua Reeder, Facebook

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the shark attack but has not released additional details yet.

A family friend began a fundraising campaign through GiveSendGo to raise money for Jameson’s recovery and for his family. As of this morning, it has raised $47,854 of its $50,000 goal.

“He’s been a great older cousin to me and I feel really sad that he got bit by a shark,” his 9-year-old family member, Jemma, told a local television station .