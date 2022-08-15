Read full article on original website
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Daily Telegram
Minnesota's top mobsters: When organized crime ruled the state
In the midst of the Northern pines and quaint Scandinavian communities of the early 1930s, a sinister underbelly of organized crime was brewing in Minnesota. While St. Paul was considered a crook’s haven for mobsters to lay low, the infamous Al Capone was known to wander up North for rest and respite.
On the lam since 2007, suspect in MN murder case arrested in Florida
A murder suspect on the lam since 2007 will return to Minnesota and face trial after being arrested last week in Florida. Gov. Tim Walz announced the arrest on Wednesday and said an interstate extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect, Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.
fox9.com
Music community rallies around Twin Cities band after equipment stolen
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Allen Maier and Sebastian Davin are going on 15 years of bringing the funk to company events, bars, and weddings around Minnesota and beyond. With close to 80 shows on the calendar each year, life has been moving fast for their cover band "The White Keys," at least until early August.
Minnesota Man Killed in Alcohol-Involved Motorcycle Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man was killed after his motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Thomas Launderville was traveling south on Hwy. 280 in St. Paul when he lost control of his motorcycle while he attempted to merge onto eastbound Interstate 94. The crash report says he laid the motorcycle down as he was navigating a curve and it came to rest in the grass median shortly before 11:30 p.m.
fox9.com
Uber passenger dies after fiery wreck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman who was riding as a passenger in an Uber vehicle that was involved in a fiery wreck earlier this month in St. Paul has died, police say. Police and fire crews were called out in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 7 for the serious crash at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves lead police on chase across Twin Cities
Two suspects are in custody and facing charges following an interrupted catalytic converter theft and subsequent chase that wound across the Twin Cities overnight. Brooklyn Park police say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. Sunday when a citizen called 911 to report a catalytic converter theft in progress on the 700 block of Pearson Parkway. Squads responded, located the reported suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
bulletin-news.com
Man on probation for bank robbery charged with robbing another bank, this time in Roseville
After being released from federal prison for bank robbery, a 58-year-old man from St. Paul was accused on Monday with robbing a Roseville bank last year. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, DNA obtained on a demand letter provided to a teller and on a glove discarded while fleeing the bank on March 8, 2021, allowed authorities to connect Michael Dashon Wise to the robbery.
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
Drought conditions are damaging some Minnesota homes
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Structures are struggling because of our dry summer.Katie Molitor has noticed small cracks in her home in Savage getting longer and deeper. There are also cracks in her back patio and on the exterior of her foundation walls.Andy Berreth with Innovative Basement Authority says these are symptoms of a house on unstable soil. Drought conditions are one of the causes."What happens is the soil will actually shrink," Berreth said. "As it dries out, it shrinks and when it shrinks, voids actually will occur under the foundation itself."He says the house then twists and torques, and cracks can...
State denies more than 214,000 people for frontline worker bonuses
KMSP’s Theo Keith reports Minnesota issued denials to more than 214,000 people who applied for frontline worker bonuses. Nearly 1.2 million people applied, making just over 985,000 eligible as far as we know right now — more than expected. The final number eligible isn’t clear yet, as people who were sent a denial can appeal through Aug. 31.
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
knsiradio.com
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
fox9.com
Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro
(FOX 9) - Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding. The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
