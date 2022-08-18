Road To Revolution: Medical Discoveries and Technologies Everyone Has Been Waiting For

Even though new drugs, therapies, tools, and technologies are developed and introduced virtually every year, present-day medicine still has a lot of challenges and unseized opportunities. Scientific and medical communities have high hopes for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies to address the problems that are left unsolved.

New medications

Designing a new medicine is a time- and cost-consuming activity. Some compounds are approved and others get rejected, yet even those that made it through the selection and became drug candidates can eventually turn out to be ineffective.

Deep learning algorithms are capable of simplifying (to some extent) the process of searching for new drugs and increasing their efficiency. This approach puts specially trained neural networks in charge of finding the compound that can become the base of a new medication. Those networks can analyze a vast database of candidates to spot the perfect match.

Insilico Medicine, established in 2014, is often called the pioneer of AI usage for drug discovery and development. The company “trained” powerful computers to design small molecules of specific properties that can become the base of new medications.

A study involving GENTRL neural network is an outstanding example of the advantages offered by AI assistance. It took 21 days for the network to model potential inhibitors of DDR1, the protein implicated in fibrosis, and several other diseases. After that, some time was needed to synthesize the molecules. Overall, the inhibitors were fully prepared in 46 days, much faster than following the traditional approach: Genentech, a biotechnology giant, had to spend years on a similar task.

One of the major issues that are expected to be solved by AI assistance is finding new antibiotics. The World Health Organization is ringing the alarm, pointing out that almost no new antibiotics have been developed in recent years and we are using only modified versions of drugs discovered in the 1980s. Worse than that, more and more infections are caused by superbugs resistant to most or even all antibiotics.

The WHO calls for scientists to take an active stance in designing new antibiotics before the ones we have stop being effective.

Scientists have already made attempts to discover new antibiotics via deep learning methods. One of such compounds, halicin, a potential broad-spectrum antibiotic, was reported to be found in the Drug Repurposing Hub database in 2020. Halicin alone cannot solve the problem of antibiotic resistance, so we can expect AI to be used for identifying other promising compounds.

Another desperately awaited medicine is a drug capable of slowing down or stopping the progression of Alzheimer’s. This is the most common type of dementia that has become the scourge of our time, as life expectancy continues to increase. The WHO experts estimated that 55 million people were suffering from dementia in 2021, with the number of patients expected to reach 139 million by 2050. As of now, scientists do not know the cause of Alzheimer's, and doctors have no drugs that could counter this disease.

The only drug of this type approved by the FDA over the past two decades is aducanumab, developed by Biogen. The medicine is based on monoclonal antibodies and destroys beta-amyloid plaques clumped in the brain.

Despite impressive early-stage results, the clinical trials were halted in 2019, as the experts concluded the drug was ineffective. The manufacturer reinitiated the FDA approval procedure, claiming that higher doses would demonstrate a better effect. The regulator supported the company's position, and aducanumab can now be prescribed and administered in the US.

However, the European Medicines Agency refused to grant the drug a marketing authorization due to concerns over its low efficiency and side effects (brain swelling, confusion, tremor).

Clinical trials of medications for Alzheimer's are in progress, yet many substances that demonstrated some efficiency turned out to be a disappointment during the final stages. That was the case of dimebon , the drug researchers laid their hopes on, and atuzaginstat , another example of failed expectations.

Another major constraint is that the development of medicines for Alzheimer's is one of the most expensive in the industry. On average, this process stretches for 13 years and costs at least $ 5.6 billion.

Researchers believe AI will become the principal differentiator and are actively implementing it to help diagnose and find drugs for Alzheimer's. As new insights cast doubt on the amyloid hypothesis of its pathogenesis, we need to ensure diagnostic precision and find medications that will work. Besides, AI technologies can make this search faster and less cost-consuming, and we need to get efficient drugs here and now.

Exscientia, an AI drug discovery company from the UK, believes the medication based on the DSP-0038 substance can cope with the disease. The company tested its assumption on the compound's efficiency against Alzheimer's on the AI platform called Centaur Chemist. The clinical trial of DSP-0038 was launched in the US in 2021; apparently, the test was a success and the AI proved to be up to the task.

Another trend that has been gaining momentum in recent years involves using already available drugs for treating other nosologies than they were designed to target; in other words, they are being made "multipurpose".

This repurposing makes finding new therapeutic approaches faster and more cost-effective.

Artificial intelligence simplifies resolving those tasks, as this process until recently relied mainly on intuitive suggestions rather than on a systemic approach. One of the most important repurposing-based projects was launched by Healx. The company wants to find repurposed drugs that could treat 7,000 rare diseases, only 5% of which have an approved treatment.

A cure for aging

As life expectancy continues to grow, the "aging as a disease" concept is becoming more and more popular. Many people are unwilling to accept age-related health deterioration and want to stay young.

Proponents of this idea, so-called biohackers, came up with the most unusual strategies, such as strict regulation of the sleep-wake cycle, diet adjustments, and taking meds that could help you live longer.

The tendency to use off-label drugs, already introduced to clinical practice, is also gaining momentum. One of these drugs is rapamycin, originally administered to patients recovering from organ transplantation. Rapamycin was tested on mice and flies and demonstrated a rejuvenating effect — one mouse lived for 3 years and 8 months, twice the average lifespan of those rodents. Rapamycin has not been tested on people yet, but this is something we should expect soon.

Another example is metformin, a popular anti-diabetes medicine. Studies show that this drug not only improves body response to insulin but also has a positive impact on blood vessels and, in general, provides a rejuvenating effect. In the US, metformin has become available even to patients who do not have diabetes, as AgelessRX startup offers prescriptions for this and other anti-aging medicines.

Still, the demand for a universal "longevity pill" remains high. Dozens of pharmaceutical companies are trying to design an efficient medication, with many of them applying AI technologies for assistance. In 2021, scientists at Surrey University announced their ML models analyzing the DrugAge database helped find at least three components that could delay the onset of aging. They are the well-known omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidant flavonoids, and organic oxygen compounds. Does that mean those three components will become ingredients of a "super pill" against aging? Only time will tell.

Health monitoring

The trend for health self-monitoring via wearable devices emerged a few years ago. Those devices include not only Holter monitors or BP meters but also fitness trackers, smartwatches, and even tattoos that can be used, for instance, to monitor blood glucose.

Some gadgets can send their data directly to the user's smartphone or the doctor's computer. What matters most is not the data itself but the potential results of its analysis. It is artificial intelligence that is capable of processing all the collected information, e.g., Apple's Health Kit. The data delivered by wearable devices can be analyzed and added to the patient's EHR in a convenient format.

A perfect AI, the one that can become a peer or at least a highly qualified assistant of human doctors, still needs to be developed and trained. After that, it can be put in charge of making conclusions on the data sent by wearable devices, as well as assessing the risk of certain diseases, finding an effective dosage regimen, ordering tests, and, if necessary, giving a request to call for emergency assistance.As a result, the solutions provided by AI will be based on a vast array of data and tailored for individual patients.

Artificial intelligence plays an important role in triage, i.e., the primary sorting of patients requesting medical assistance. Triaging helps divide patients in groups depending on their characteristics and the help they need.

Nowadays, AI already can reduce the workload on medical personnel and perform the triage in various areas of medicine. For example, it can analyze mammography screening results or assess the condition of COVID-19 patients .

We must keep in mind, though, that people are not ready to trust artificial intelligence with making a diagnosis. The machine itself is unable to consider some factors relevant for diagnostics and therapy and probably will never be able to learn the principles of medical ethics. That is why computer assistants, no matter how much they are demanded, can never substitute qualified human doctors: the latter will always have the final say.

Complex diagnostics

Despite the success in multiple areas of medicine, diagnosing many diseases remains a pressing issue. This is where artificial intelligence can come to the rescue.

The technologies enabling better diagnostics of cancer are already being introduced to clinical practice. For instance, the application of neural networks for diagnosing melanomas has become commonplace. A 2018 comparative study demonstrated that an AI's diagnostic accuracy was 95%, while a highly qualified diagnostician managed to identify melanoma only in 90% of cases. Similar approaches are used for diagnosing ophthalmological disorders, various cancer types, and other diseases.

However, a universal check-up could become a preferable solution for many patients. Instead of going to different specialists, they would like to simply take a blood test that could provide a comprehensive analysis of their health status and potential risks. Such a technology would completely change the diagnosis as we know it.

Scientists are already making some progress in this direction. A 2020 paper describes an all-encompassing cancer test; the authors claim that only one blood sample can help diagnose 50 types of cancer. The diagnosis is made by an AI trained on the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas database. Its accuracy varies depending on the disease progression: the later was the stage, the more precise was the diagnosis (93% for Stage IV сand only 18% for Stage I). I think someday an analysis like this may become a clinical routine, just like the CBC test — as long as they get more precise.

Finally, neural networks can help diagnose mental disorders, in which main symptoms are identified not by laboratory indicators but by behavioral changes.

One of the most challenging issues of present-day medicine is autism spectrum disorders. Specialists emphasize it is critical to identify the disease as early as possible: the sooner therapy begins, the more effective it will be.

Researchers from Geneva offered an AI-based diagnostic option. Their system analyzes 10-minute videos showing a child playing with a parent or a legal guardian. The diagnostics method is targeted for children below 5: that is the age when it is especially hard to identify autism.

Autism can have varying symptoms, so the system designed by Swiss researchers focuses on certain motion patterns associated with the disease. The neural network, trained on video clips showing children with confirmed ASD, demonstrated 81% accuracy. The authors claim this is a significantly high result, and the AI can become an assistant or a supporting tool for doctors working with the child and their parents. Making a diagnosis would become much easier, and the right therapy could be prescribed on time.

In general, we can expect that in the future, the drugs against untreatable diseases will be found, diagnostic methods will become more advanced, and treatment will be even more personalized. As a large amount of data gets accumulated and special-trained neural networks are becoming a clinical routine, it will be much easier to get a diagnosis and prescribe a treatment to individual patients. That may sound too good to be true, but this future is already at hand.

About the Author

Rustam Gilfanov, a business angel and a venture partner of the LongeVC investment fund.