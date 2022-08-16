5 awesome benefits of home air conditioning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s no denying that we love to talk about the weather in the UK, it’s a hot topic – heatwave or not. With that in mind, the yo-yo between shorts weather – usually anything above 15 degrees... that is, until the more historic 37+ degree heatwave we saw in July – and cooler periods, can make it tricky to keep our homes comfortable.

Whether you’re finding it hard to keep a converted basement warm or if your home office is always feeling stuffy, it may come as a surprise to know that installing an air conditioning unit could be the perfect solution.

Air conditioning units have come a long way and can actually help both cool and heat rooms when needed. They boast plenty more positive features that will contribute to a more balanced living space all around also. Here are five brilliant reasons to invest:

1. Combining cooling and heating

Air conditioning units don’t just cool a room, they can heat it too. These dual-purpose units can therefore keep rooms at a constant ambient temperature throughout the day, in all seasons. This makes them just as ideal for warmer areas – think conservatories and home gyms – where a cool breeze is usually welcome, as for cooler spots often needing added warmth like a basement or a north-facing room.

2. Energy-efficient and quiet as a whisper

Creating the perfect working and sleeping atmosphere, many air conditioning units are surprisingly quiet and use less energy, delivering up to A+++ energy efficiencies. They have consistent, low noise levels, providing constant comfort, day and night.

Mitsubishi Electric has created the M Series air conditioning unit range for homeowners. The Premium and Zen Series have good filtration systems which will filter out allergens and pollutants providing excellent air quality throughout your home. (Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric)

3. Cleaner, purified air indoors

These air conditioning units are multi-functioning and can filter the air to provide cleaner, fresher air inside your home. Offering state-of-the-art filtration, the units are able to neutralise pollutants such as pollen, dust, pet fur, mould, viruses, bacteria and other microscopic irritants down to PM2.5, helping to improve indoor air quality for the whole household.

(Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric)

4. Streamlined and stylish designs

Gone are the days of only being able to choose bulky white units. Ranges now include streamlined models that can be wall or floor mounted to fit in with your decor, with colours like red and black available, too. Whichever colour you go for, you’ll be able to let yours blend into the background or become a design feature in its own right. Plus, to ensure you get the look you want, Mitsubishi Electric has even developed the MEView3d app which lets you see the units in situ.

5. Low-cost cooling

The rise in energy bills is a worry for many households, but you can rest assured that Mitsubishi Electric air conditioning units run efficiently on lower power consumption, which means lower running costs. Easy to operate, Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant too, there is an air conditioning unit for almost any budget and household need to streamline your day-to-day further.

To find out more about its range of home air conditioning units, visit the Mitsubishi Electric website. Note that in the Premium range, the built-in Plasma Quad technology also inhibits SARS-COV-2 by 99.8%.*

(Image credit: Mitsubishi Electric)

* Derived from and subject to test results, for and on behalf of Mitsubishi Electric, conducted at the Microbial Testing Laboratory, Japan Textile Quality and Technology Center, Kobe, Japan.

