ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle BEGS Belle not to tell Paddy about her AFFAIR

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Emmerdale 's Chas Dingle learns her affair is been rumbled in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle has been sneaking around with Al Chapman behind her husband Paddy's back for weeks now.

But she's about to learn their steamy affair has been rumbled!

The landlady's heart almost stops when angry Belle confronts her and Al about their shenanigans, revealing that she saw them at a hotel together.

Can horrified Chas find the right words to stop sickened Belle running off to tell Paddy and Al's girlfriend Kerry?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9vue_0hJ0Ozjr00

Belle Dingle tells Chas she knows she's cheating on Paddy with Al. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaqWa_0hJ0Ozjr00

Can Chas and Al stop Belle from blabbing to their partners Paddy and Kerry? (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MTCQD_0hJ0Ozjr00

Belle saw lovers Al and Chas kissing at a hotel! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Liv's dodgy mum Sandra clocks her son-in-law Vinny having a laugh with Gabby and happens on a new way to cause trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDCyN_0hJ0Ozjr00

Gabby and Vinny are having a laugh together... (Image credit: ITV)

Later, scheming Sandra chats to Liv about her daughter's asexuality, questioning whether it will cause problems in her marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV0rd_0hJ0Ozjr00

Sandra plants seeds of doubt in her daughter Liv's mind… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D716D_0hJ0Ozjr00

… Liv, who's asexual, starts to worry that there's something going on between her husband Vinny and Gabby. (Image credit: ITV)

With Liv wrongfooted, Sandra goes on to lay a seed about Gabby and Vinny's friendship. As Liv clocks Vinny and Gabby, it's clear her mum's words have got her thinking…

Naomi plans to help Ethan and Marcus get back on track.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
  • Kim Tate - Claire King
  • Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
  • Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
  • Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

166
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy