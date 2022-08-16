ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle collapses… is this the end?

By Sarah Waterfall
 3 days ago

Emmerdale 's Faith Dingle throws a party – but does it kill her in Thursday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.)

Faith Dingle has been encouraged to live out her last days to the full, and that's what she intends to do as she throws a party in the Woolie.

Her son Cain is feeling really awkward about the whole thing and isn't sure he can handle his terminal cancer suffering mum's 'farewell do'. But his efforts to wriggle out of it are nixed by his wife Moira who guarantees they'll be there.

Faith Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

Faith Dingle (Image credit: ITV)

As the guests start arriving, Faith begins her speech and then lightens the sombre mood by kranking up the karaoke machine and belting out her favourite tune!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbgHN_0hJ0OAAA00

Faith Dingle wants to go out with a bang and throws a last hurrah party at the Woolpack. (Image credit: ITV)

Having fun as only Faith knows how, the party is going brilliantly until the Dingle suddenly collapses. It's panic stations as an ambulance is called.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cr4ad_0hJ0OAAA00

But the fun comes to a distressing stop when Faith collapses on the pub's floor. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDgU0_0hJ0OAAA00

Rhona, Vanessa and Chas rush to tend to Faith as an ambulance is called. (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the hospital, Faith's daughter Chas is going out of her mind and takes her anxiety out on husband Paddy.

The couple faces a long wait till they're taken to Faith's bedside where their fear ramps up at the sight of confused Faith who says she can't see properly…

Is the end nigh for fabulous Faith?

At the village graveyard, Sam is with Lydia, laying flowers on Alice's grave when the tender moment is shattered by shouting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2801kM_0hJ0OAAA00

Sam is with Lydia laying flowers on Alice's grave when a commotion kicks off… (Image credit: ITV)

It's Dan Spencer. He's found out Amelia's pregnant and thinks Noah's the dad as Harriet's told him she saw them kissing!

Dan is stunned to have been told that Noah and Amelia are a thing. (Image credit: ITV )

Dan is stunned to have been told that Noah and Amelia are a thing. (Image credit: ITV )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPXb5_0hJ0OAAA00

Bob has to step in to stop Dan from attacking Noah Dingle who he thinks has got Amelia pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

As Dan flips and launches himself at Noah, Bob tries to restrain his furious friend.

Will Amelia speak up and reveal who really got her pregnant?

Amelia's pregnancy becomes common knowledge. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's pregnancy becomes common knowledge. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm.

