Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension. Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship. "David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO