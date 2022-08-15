Read full article on original website
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered NursesSheeraz Qurban
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon
Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
NHL
Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings
Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov & More
In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is plenty of chatter involving trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill, as this current roster has too many goaltenders. Meanwhile, Nikolai Knyzhov’s long-awaited return will have to be put on pause, as he is expected to miss significant time due to a torn Achilles tendon. In other news, two former NHLers in Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa have joined the organization as development coaches.
Yardbarker
Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond
The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
NHL
Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE
Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Opening Stretch to Start Season
There are 82 regular season games in the NHL, so you can’t expect a team to win every matchup. Teams can start off poorly and rebound to make a surprise run in the playoffs, or have a great start only to slide narrowly into a wild card spot. So, Tampa Bay Lightning fans, don’t be too worried that the month of October looks scary.
ESPN
Inside 3ICE 3-on-3 hockey's revolutionary first season
The 3ICE 3-on-3 hockey league will award the Patrick Cup to its inaugural champions this weekend in Las Vegas. Just don't expect the winning players to lift it over their heads. "It's heavy as hell, man," said E.J. Johnston, the founder and CEO of 3ICE. "It's like 65 pounds." The...
NHL
Standing out from the start
"Teppo really was an underrated superstar" - Craig Heisinger. Every time Craig Heisinger looks up at the banners hanging at Canada Life Centre, showing the names of alumni inducted into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame, a smile comes to his face. The Winnipeg Jets assistant general manager has been...
Teemu Selanne, Teppo Numminen going into Jets HOF
Winnipeg will induct original Jets Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the club’s Hall of Fame in November. The Finnish
DU hockey head coach David Carle signs multi-year extension
Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension. Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship. "David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year.
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON
Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
