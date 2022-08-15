ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Hockey Writers

Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams

The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Raty & Dufour Can Join NHL Roster Soon

Aatu Raty and William Dufour are two of the New York Islanders’ top prospects that are playing in the 2022 World Juniors. The two have not only been playing great in the tournament but have proven they can potentially make an impact on the Islanders’ roster shortly, specifically, sooner than many fans expected.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Three questions facing Detroit Red Wings

Chances at first playoff appearance in seven seasons, identity among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Detroit Red Wings. [Red Wings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov & More

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there is plenty of chatter involving trading one of James Reimer or Adin Hill, as this current roster has too many goaltenders. Meanwhile, Nikolai Knyzhov’s long-awaited return will have to be put on pause, as he is expected to miss significant time due to a torn Achilles tendon. In other news, two former NHLers in Tommy Wingels and Luca Sbisa have joined the organization as development coaches.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond

The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Sergei Brylin Named Assistant Coach | RELEASE

Brylin is the final addition to Lindy Ruff's coaching staff. The New Jersey Devils today officially named Sergei Brylin as an assistant coach to complete Head Coach Lindy Ruff's staff. He is the final addition joining Associate Coach Andrew Brunette, Assistant Coaches Ryan McGill and Chris Taylor, and Goaltending Coach Dave Rogalski. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Lightning Have Tough Opening Stretch to Start Season

There are 82 regular season games in the NHL, so you can’t expect a team to win every matchup. Teams can start off poorly and rebound to make a surprise run in the playoffs, or have a great start only to slide narrowly into a wild card spot. So, Tampa Bay Lightning fans, don’t be too worried that the month of October looks scary.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Inside 3ICE 3-on-3 hockey's revolutionary first season

The 3ICE 3-on-3 hockey league will award the Patrick Cup to its inaugural champions this weekend in Las Vegas. Just don't expect the winning players to lift it over their heads. "It's heavy as hell, man," said E.J. Johnston, the founder and CEO of 3ICE. "It's like 65 pounds." The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

Standing out from the start

"Teppo really was an underrated superstar" - Craig Heisinger. Every time Craig Heisinger looks up at the banners hanging at Canada Life Centre, showing the names of alumni inducted into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame, a smile comes to his face. The Winnipeg Jets assistant general manager has been...
NHL
CBS Denver

DU hockey head coach David Carle signs multi-year extension

Fresh off their 2022 National Championship win this spring, DU has resigned men's hockey head coach David Carle to a multi-year extension. Carle will stay at DU through the 2026-2027 season. In his four years at the helm of the program, Carle has led the Pioneers to an 86-43-13 record, two NCAA Frozen Four appearances, an NCHC conference title in the 2021-2022 season, and a record-tying ninth national championship. "David Carle represents the impressive values of Denver Hockey, and I'm thankful for not only inheriting such an intelligent and hardworking head coach but for the work of Vice Chancellor Karlton Creech and University leadership before my arrival to facilitate this contract extension," Vice Chancellor for Athletics and Ritchie Center Operations Josh Berlo said in a release. "The 2022 Men's Ice Hockey National Championship added another legacy marker to an already storied program. I've had the chance to get to know David over the years and admire the way that he leads this elite program."At 32 years old, Carle became the fourth-youngest head coach in DI hockey history to win a national title. After the win, he was named the USCHO.com Coach of the Year. 
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NHL NETWORK RANKS TOP-20 CENTERS GOING INTO THE 2022-23 SEASON

Every year, the NHL Network ranks the top-20 players in each position leading into the coming season. On Sunday, they started off with taking a look at the center position and this list is surely to conjure up some controversy among fans of several teams around the league. 20. Robert...
NHL

