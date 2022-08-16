ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP

Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
Jamerson Farms: Feeding the Nation from Lehigh Acres and Beyond (Video)

Jamerson Farms (JF) is a farm in SW Florida growing primarily cucumbers and green peppers. They also grow yellow squash, zucchini squash and eggplant. In the United States, the Top Three edible plant crops are potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. In Florida, the top three crops are tomatoes, oranges, and bell peppers.
Why Florida Is Bankrate’s Best State For Retirement In 2022

When Kevin and Barbara Garrett were looking for a place to retire, they considered Southern California, Georgia and South Carolina. But the couple ultimately decided that Florida offered the ideal combination of warm weather and affordable housing. “Florida just kept calling to me,” says Kevin Garrett, 64. “Florida was the...
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling

Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Florida Legislature#North Florida#Labor Relations#Election State#Agriculture#Democratic#Republican#Unf#U S Senate#Fried#Ballard Partners#The Southern Group
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
