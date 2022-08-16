Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent
The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis To Make Major Announcement On Election Integrity Laws
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking at a press conference on Thursday in regard to Florida Election Integrity Laws. A press release sent to The Free Press states, “Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference to make a major announcement in Fort Lauderdale on
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
Gov. DeSantis Says We Won’t Let Florida Become A “Woke Dumpster Fire”
Florida is known for its bright sun, beautiful beaches, numerous tourist destinations, and, albeit to a declining degree, its orange groves that produce the nectar of breakfast. Yet according to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Sunshine State is also “the place where woke goes
orlandoweekly.com
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
southfloridareporter.com
Jamerson Farms: Feeding the Nation from Lehigh Acres and Beyond (Video)
Jamerson Farms (JF) is a farm in SW Florida growing primarily cucumbers and green peppers. They also grow yellow squash, zucchini squash and eggplant. In the United States, the Top Three edible plant crops are potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. In Florida, the top three crops are tomatoes, oranges, and bell peppers.
southfloridareporter.com
Why Florida Is Bankrate’s Best State For Retirement In 2022
When Kevin and Barbara Garrett were looking for a place to retire, they considered Southern California, Georgia and South Carolina. But the couple ultimately decided that Florida offered the ideal combination of warm weather and affordable housing. “Florida just kept calling to me,” says Kevin Garrett, 64. “Florida was the...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
MSNBC
Why Florida's plan to recruit veterans as teachers is troubling
Florida is struggling to hire teachers, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ regressive influence on the state’s education system — affecting signage on the wall to class curriculums — is arguably a prime factor. But the DeSantis administration declines to look inward to assess why so many...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant
A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there in late July on a ...
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida
It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months. So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post. Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort...
