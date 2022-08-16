Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Austin teacher receives $10K donation of school supplies for classroom, colleagues
Fred Tabares, an art teacher at Small Middle School, received $10,000 worth of school supplies for his classroom and colleagues from the Food for Good Foundation.
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
Texas school district adds more armed teachers to campus
This year, the school district has added new remote locks to its exterior and classroom doors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD parents get new tool to track their kids when they ride the school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Leander parents now have a way to keep better track of their kids when they ride the school bus. Wednesday is the first day of school in Leander ISD and SMART Tag is getting a district-wide test run. “It’s the first year for us, here at...
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
fox7austin.com
Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts
AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
RELATED PEOPLE
City of Austin provides update on Wage Theft ordinance
The City of Austin responded to a resolution that directed the city manager to initiate an ordinance to assist employees working within city limits.
Austin, TX Eatery Lands at #5 on List of Best Restaurants in the U.S.
Yelp has released their yearly best 100 restaurants in the United States list, and now I have to go try this place in Austin, Texas. A favorite eatery in Texas' capital city has made the list at number 5. Yelp Can Help. Yelp has become my go-to source for info...
School resource officer agreements reached for Hays, San Marcos CISDs as school year gets underway
The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos City Council approved agreements for school resource officer positions and programs for area school districts Aug. 16. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal cooperation agreement with Hays CISD to add three school resource officers, or SROs, to...
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Hays CISD to discuss middle school lock-out response
Chapa Middle School went into lock-out Wednesday after a suspect was apprehended on school property for allegedly stealing from a nearby convenience store.
ARCH employee concerned about new shelter management
The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) has new leadership starting this week, but an ARCH employee said staff already there have been largely left in the dark.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash
Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
ALERRT trainer apologizes for insensitivity during active shooter response class
In a statement posted on Facebook, Ferry apologized for a class he taught this month at the request of Lockhart ISD. He said while he never intended to mock anyone, some of the things he said were embarrassing and unbecoming of who he is.
CBS Austin
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Pflugerville, Lampasas
As November draws closer campaign season is heating up. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke took the stage at a rally in Pflugerville Thursday night, one of two rallies the same day. It is a tactic that's earned Beto a lot of buzz . “What he's doing right now...
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Comments / 0