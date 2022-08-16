ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
City
Bastrop, TX
City
Hays, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Austin fire chaplain suing city for firing him over blog posts

AUSTIN, Texas - A former volunteer chaplain for the Austin Fire Department has filed suit against the city of Austin, alleging they fired him for sharing his religious views on sex and gender on his personal blog. Attorneys for nonprofit legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom filed suit Thursday in federal...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Leal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Central Texas#Mentoring#Send2press Newswire Rrb#Seedling Foundation#Seedling Mentor#Seedling Executive
News Channel 25

Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KXAN

‘Conservation-scale’ Hill Country development previews water plans amid backlash

Mirasol Springs, a 1,400-acre planned development on the border of Hays and Travis counties, will soon release its final plans for the area. Announced in 2021, the development is hoping to set the gold standard for conservation in the Hill Country. It's also facing backlash from nearby landowners, who say the development will drain the nearby aquifer and decimate an "untouched" waterway in the area.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Pflugerville, Lampasas

As November draws closer campaign season is heating up. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke took the stage at a rally in Pflugerville Thursday night, one of two rallies the same day. It is a tactic that's earned Beto a lot of buzz . “What he's doing right now...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy