Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO