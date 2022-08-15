Read full article on original website
Related
Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty
The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Married 31-year-old Vietnamese migrant is identified as a victim of Oldham mill fire via national immigration database, inquest hears
An inquest was today opened into the deaths of two people after human remains were discovered at a burnt-down mill in Oldham. Married man and Vietnamese migrant Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, is so far the only victim to be identified - via the national immigration database - after the devastating blaze in May.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PICTURED: Window cleaner, 54, who died in paragliding accident after 'getting back into the sport a year ago' following a six-year break
This video shows the heart-breaking final journey of a paragliding dare-devil who plunged to his death on the return leg of his pleasure flight. It was released by a friend who was just about to join his two pals in the air when news broke of the death of Shawn Crossfield, also known as Eddie.
Missing nurse Owami Davies may be taking trains in ‘confused’ state, police say
Davies could still be travelling around London and may try to speak to other women travelling alone
BBC
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
Heatwave death toll hits 23: Body of man in his 20s is found in River Thames hours after he was spotted getting into trouble in water while swimming in 32C temperatures
The body of a man 'in his early 20s' has been pulled from the River Thames after getting into trouble while swimming - as the UK's heatwave death toll reaches 23. Police, paramedics, firefighters and lifeboat crews rushed to the Hampton Court area of the river following reports a person 'getting into trouble in the water' at around 4.12pm yesterday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Archie Battersbee: Hundreds attend vigil in Southend-on-Sea
Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Archie Battersbee in his home town of Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, 14 August.The 12-year-old was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.He died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn following his mother Hollie Dance's legal battle to maintain his treatment.Dance paid tribute to her son at the vigil, describing him as a "cheeky little monkey.""I don't want anybody's child, or parents, to go through what we've just been through," Dance said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceTimeline of legal battle over 12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s life supportArchie Battersbee ‘fought until the very end’, says mother as she announces death
BBC
Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour
Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
Animal rescue in Warren asking for donations to help dog found shot multiple times in Southwest Detroit
A dog who was shot multiple times and found bloodied on the side of the road in Southwest Detroit is fighting for her life and a local animal rescue is asking for donations.
Climbing to freedom: Passengers are locked in and have to clamber over 7ft spiked gates after train arrives 100 minutes late and staff locked up the station
Rail passengers were trapped in a locked station and had to call police to be released after staff went home without waiting for their delayed train to arrive. Up to 30 passengers found themselves stuck behind 7ft spiked gates at Oxenholme station in Cumbria. Rhiannon Neale, 26, a campaigns manager...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Emergency services urge walkers not to take part
People have been urged not to take part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Thousands of people have walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during previous low tides, but with high temperatures forecast, emergency services have advised against taking part. The event is...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Gas boss offers condolences after girl, 4, dies in explosion
A gas boss has offered his condolences to the family of a four-year-old girl who died in an explosion earlier this month. Sahara Salman died and others were injured when a build-up of gas exploded in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, south London, at 07:00 BST on 8 August. SGN...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
BBC
Snake Pass to close for investigation into landslip
A road in Derbyshire will close for four weeks so an investigation into the cause of a landslip can take place. The closure was then extended to walkers and cyclists, but eventually reopened with a weight restriction in March following protests. Derbyshire County Council confirmed the road would be shut...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Men said driver 'tried to run them over' in Milton Keynes before hitting him over head with metal pole
Two men who stopped a car in a Milton Keynes street accused the driver of 'trying to run them over' - before hitting him over the head with a metal pole and holding an imitation gun to his neck. Connor Harrison and Cameron Harrison also damaged their victim's car and demanded his keys.
Migrant, 21, is arrested after 'launching frenzied attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard after coming to Britain in small boat from France'
A migrant has been arrested after allegedly launching a frenzied and violent attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard shortly after reaching the UK on a small boat from France. The 21-year-old bit the guard, punched and kicked a female officer and left her male colleague with...
BBC
Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home
Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
Train strikes: Drivers’ walkout on seven rail networks prompts long queues for buses
Train stations were deserted this morning and long queues formed at bus stations as the rail strike began to bite.Severe disruption is expected on the rail network throughout today as a union takes industrial action.Members of the drivers’ union Aslef will walk out for 24 hours in a row over pay.No GWR trains to Devon, Cornwall or South Wales will run, and only one round-trip from Leeds to London will be in operation.This latest round of industrial action involves drivers who are members of the Aslef union working at seven operators: Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally. Read More Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summerDrivers issued with Amber Traffic Warning this weekend as summer getaway coincides with rail strikeRail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer
Comments / 0