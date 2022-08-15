ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty

The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
BBC

Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral

Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
Daily Mail

Heatwave death toll hits 23: Body of man in his 20s is found in River Thames hours after he was spotted getting into trouble in water while swimming in 32C temperatures

The body of a man 'in his early 20s' has been pulled from the River Thames after getting into trouble while swimming - as the UK's heatwave death toll reaches 23. Police, paramedics, firefighters and lifeboat crews rushed to the Hampton Court area of the river following reports a person 'getting into trouble in the water' at around 4.12pm yesterday.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Hundreds attend vigil in Southend-on-Sea

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for Archie Battersbee in his home town of Southend-on-Sea on Sunday, 14 August.The 12-year-old was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," at home in April.He died on 6 August after his life support was withdrawn following his mother Hollie Dance's legal battle to maintain his treatment.Dance paid tribute to her son at the vigil, describing him as a "cheeky little monkey.""I don't want anybody's child, or parents, to go through what we've just been through," Dance said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceTimeline of legal battle over 12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s life supportArchie Battersbee ‘fought until the very end’, says mother as she announces death
BBC

Flooding: Totton homes flooded and roads blocked after downpour

Homes have flooded, roads are blocked and bus services delayed in a town hit by flash flooding. The heavy downpour, which hit Totton, Hampshire, at about 12:00 BST, blocked Ringwood Road and Commercial Road, causing traffic disruption. The water has cleared but residents have reported flooded properties and "sewage running...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved

Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
BBC

Snake Pass to close for investigation into landslip

A road in Derbyshire will close for four weeks so an investigation into the cause of a landslip can take place. The closure was then extended to walkers and cyclists, but eventually reopened with a weight restriction in March following protests. Derbyshire County Council confirmed the road would be shut...
Daily Mail

Migrant, 21, is arrested after 'launching frenzied attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard after coming to Britain in small boat from France'

A migrant has been arrested after allegedly launching a frenzied and violent attack on two Border Force officers and a security guard shortly after reaching the UK on a small boat from France. The 21-year-old bit the guard, punched and kicked a female officer and left her male colleague with...
BBC

Thornton Heath: Fatal gas explosion residents to return home

Hundreds of residents evacuated after a fatal gas explosion in south London have been allowed to return home. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes while the leak was fixed after last...
The Independent

Train strikes: Drivers’ walkout on seven rail networks prompts long queues for buses

Train stations were deserted this morning and long queues formed at bus stations as the rail strike began to bite.Severe disruption is expected on the rail network throughout today as a union takes industrial action.Members of the drivers’ union Aslef will walk out for 24 hours in a row over pay.No GWR trains to Devon, Cornwall or South Wales will run, and only one round-trip from Leeds to London will be in operation.This latest round of industrial action involves drivers who are members of the Aslef union working at seven operators: Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other train firms’ services should operate normally. Read More Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summerDrivers issued with Amber Traffic Warning this weekend as summer getaway coincides with rail strikeRail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer
