thejoltnews.com
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested
A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
q13fox.com
Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
Chronicle
Sirens: Men Arrested for Burglary; Possession of Meth; Dog in Hot Car; Fraud; Harassment
• A woman was trespassed from a business in the 500 block of North Pearl Street just before 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 after she slept on the property. • A disorderly subject was trespassed from business in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue just before 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 16.
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Injuring Motorcyclists in Chehalis Charged With Vehicular Assault
A woman accused of hitting a motorcycle, injuring its two riders, and fleeing the scene of the crash in Chehalis on Sunday is now facing a felony vehicular assault charge in Lewis County Superior Court. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox, who was later identified as Susan R. Kay,...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years
A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case. Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office) Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.
thejoltnews.com
Multiple charges for Olympia woman accused of stealing, spitting at officer
An Olympia woman was charged with a felony and two gross misdemeanors after allegedly stealing food from a grocery store, giving a fake name to police, and spitting at an officer. Sabella Cassandra Barton, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree theft, and making false or misleading statements to a...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
Man wanted in several counties holes up in Bothell trailer, causes standoff
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrests; Vehicular Assault; Dog in Hot Car; Road Rage; Possession of Methamphetamine; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for shoplifting a T-shirt in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A gym bag was reported stolen from a facility in the 900 block of Johnson Road at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A Bucoda...
thejoltnews.com
Impersonating city crew, woman allegedly steals from construction site
After being accused of stealing items from a construction site while wearing a stolen City of Lacey construction crew vest, jacket, and hard hat, police arrested Sarah E. Meacham, 49. In a series of tweets, the Lacey Police Department said officers were dispatched to a trespass call at a construction...
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, a multi-vehicle collision took place in Tacoma leading to the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5. The crash was caused by racing, according to the WSP. According to the statement, three cars were racing before the crash. The cars crashed into...
3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was...
