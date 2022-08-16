Read full article on original website
Warm Cinnamon Apples
Cinnamon apples prepared on the stovetop are so simple to make, yet so incredibly delicious. They taste like a warm apple pie filling that can be used in such a wide variety of ways, from breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert. My favorite way to enjoy cinnamon apples...
thesouthernladycooks.com
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
butterwithasideofbread.com
BLUEBERRY PIE BARS
Homemade blueberry pie bars made with fresh blueberries & buttery pie crust! Simple take on blueberry pie that serves a crowd!. These easy blueberry pie bars are a tasty recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Easy to make and serve to guests, this is one treat to always keep nearby. It’s as flavorful as it is colorful and can only be improved with a side of vanilla ice cream.
How To Polish Your Stainless Steel Sink With Flour
Stainless steel is a popular choice when it comes to kitchen sinks and appliances because it’s durable, affordable and low-maintenance — but it has its drawbacks. The reality is that stainless steel sinks are prone to dulling and damage from water spots and soap scum. They are also easily scratched. Additionally, this can be a tricky surface to clean because ordinary multipurpose cleaners may leave a streaky residue behind. So how can you polish stainless steel sinks to keep them sparkling?
The Daily South
Soup Beans Are a Beloved Appalachian Staple
For people raised in the Southern Appalachian Mountains, perhaps no meal is more comforting and satisfying, or less expensive and fussy, than a big pot of pintos cooked in the style known as soup beans. Soup beans are not soup, but these slowly simmered beans are soupy, bathed in a...
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Urges You Make Her ‘Decadent’ Cheesy Cauliflower Soup: ‘So Tasty and Comforting’
Ree Drummond is urging you to make her Cheesy Cauliflower Soup for dinner tonight, a recipe beloved since her childhood.
Food Network
How to Peel Hard Boiled Eggs
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Hard boiled eggs are essential for making deviled eggs and egg salad sandwiches, plus they make for a satisfying portable snack. But boiling eggs is the easy part. Peeling hard boiled eggs can be frustrating, especially when it takes a long time, or you find yourself removing large pieces of cooked egg white as you go. Here’s how to perfectly peel hard boiled eggs, plus get our top hacks for getting boiled eggs to peel easily.
Make the Italian beef sandwich from 'The Bear' like a true Chicago sandwich king
Chef Jeff Mauro makes the classic Italian beef sandwich that was recently popularized by the hit FX series "The Bear."
Food Network
How to Cook Pasta
Here, how to start with a box of dried pasta and transform it into a dish worthy of your favorite Italian restaurant. If you're feeling ambitious, head over to this guide to see how to make pasta from scratch. How to Cook Dried Pasta, Step-by-Step. Step 1: Boil Water. Start...
thepioneerwoman.com
Caramel Apple Cookies
One bite of these caramel apple cookies and you might never go back to the fruit on a stick. The apple flavor is dialed way up thanks to freshly grated apple and dried apple chips in the dough. Caramel candy centers become perfectly gooey as the cookies bake. The secret hero of this recipe? Brown butter! It adds a wonderful richness and makes the apple pop even more. Add this recipe to your lineup of fall cookies to bake this season.
thecountrycook.net
Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake
Gooey and filled with chocolate, this homemade Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake has a nice crusty top and a hot fudgy center. Easy to make too!. This Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake is absolutely amazing, with a crispy topping that covers a hot fudge filling. The two textures together create for a crispy and gooey cake that you just cannot resist. Top with some ice cream and you have yourself one heck of a dessert. If you are a chocolate lover like I am, then this Hot Fudge Chocolate Cake recipe is just for you!
12tomatoes.com
Snicker’s Monkey Bread
A chocolatey peanut buttery version of everyone’s favorite pull – apart dessert. I love finger food. Anytime I can have a small activity while eating a decadent dessert, I’m in! This is the chocolate, peanut butter monkey bread collab you never knew you needed to try. Store-bought biscuits stuffed with Snicker’s pieces, baked, and then glazed with a salty peanut butter glaze. A perfect treat for the holidays, gathering with friends, or for the local bake sale. My first time making this was in culinary school. I brought it home to my parents’ house for my family to try and we devoured the whole thing. BEWARE, Monkey Bread is addicting!
The Daily South
Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch
Few Southerners can resist the temptation of a perfectly crispy fried onion ring. While many of our favorite barbecue joints have onion rings on the menu, there's nothing better than making them at home so you can enjoy the ultimate Southern appetizer at its crispiest state, fresh from the fryer and almost too hot to handle.
Making self-rising flour
Most recipes that I prepare list flour as an ingredient. I prefer using self-rising, but there's been several times, within the past few years, when the stores that I shop at haven't had self-rising flour. So, I will make my own and today I will tell you how I do it. No, I am not grinding my own wheat, etc..
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Makes State Fair Food
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is back with recipes inspired by the Texas state fair. Here are some of her tips for making these dishes.
Allrecipes.com
What Do the Different Bread Tag Colors Mean?
Anyone who has ever bought bread before has likely seen the colorful tags or twist ties that seal the bag — and if you're like us, you maybe even kept a drawer full of them to secure other bags later. But did you know that those bread tags serve another purpose beyond just keeping your bread fresh?
recipesgram.com
Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)
These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted.
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
