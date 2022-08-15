ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

Cheryl L. Zahner

Cheryl L. Zahner, 76, of Zanesfield, OH, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in her home. She was born in Lima, OH on October 9, 1945, the daughter of the late Warren and Peggy (Irwin) Hinkle. She was also preceded in death by three sisters. On...
ZANESFIELD, OH
peakofohio.com

Dale Michael "Mike" Johnson

Dale Michael “Mike” Johnson, 45, of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence. Mike was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on March 16, 1977, the son of Dale (Deb) Johnson and Bonnie Horsley, all of Bellefontaine. Mike is also survived by his daughter Jacqualine “Mackie” Johnson...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000. The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn,...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

2022 Ohio Crop Tour soybean results

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The 2022 Ohio Crop Tour was sponsored by Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. The Ohio State University Extension educators around the state also provided input by working with us on the Virtual Crop Tour. The in-person tour was held Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 with one group of scouts heading north and one group heading south. Each group sampled a representative soybean field. The county by county results are as follows.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Mason, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
West Liberty, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Tate Township, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Nikki Michele Blair

Nikki Michele Blair, 48, of Pemberton, passed away in the evening on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her home. She was born August 18, 1973, in Sidney, Ohio, a daughter of Pamela Wood and the late John Houchin. On February 19, 1999, Nikki married William C. Blair in Sidney, Ohio...
PEMBERTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Andrew
Person
Deborah
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Lady Chiefs swept by Wapakoneta in tennis

The Bellefontaine girls tennis team traveled to Wapakoneta for a match Wednesday and fell to the Redskins 5-0. 1st Singles. Brooke Minnig/Kierra Siefring def Kinsley Scott/Savannah Sheeley(B) 6-1,6-0 2nd Doubles. Abbie Hamill/Jenna Kohler def Maria Machado/Emma Merrin(B) 6-4,6-1 The Lady Chiefs are back in action Thursday as they host Urbana...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

5 big grocery store moves around the Dayton area in recent weeks

Dorothy Lane Market recently purchased the former PNC Bank building at 2720 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood, a real estate broker confirmed. The grocery bought the former bank branch for $1.1 million, said Robert Zavakos, senior vice president for commercial real estate firm NAI Global. He declined to comment beyond confirming the sale. Zavakos represented PNC in the sale.
DAYTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ousted Queen issues statement

BUCYRUS—A familiar face at the Bratwurst Festival opening ceremonies will be missing, particularly the original Queen Abigail Brocwell. Abigail was forced to give up her crown at a special meeting held by the Bratwurst Festival Board on Monday, August 8. According to sources, the turmoil surrounding the Court has...
BUCYRUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers And Sisters#Indiana University#The James Cancer Hospital#Solove Research Institute#West Liberty Salem#Siemens
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Dayton man is dead after a crash in Harrison Twp. last week. Antonio Scott, 31, was identified as the man killed in the crash on Aug. 12, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Salem Avenue and...
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy