ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
thejoltnews.com

‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
YELM, WA
q13fox.com

Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
ENUMCLAW, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olympia, WA
Yelm, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yelm, WA
Lacey, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tumwater, WA
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lacey, WA
Tumwater, WA
Crime & Safety
Olympia, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
PUYALLUP, WA
KXRO.com

Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified

The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
ELMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher George
KOMO News

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#Tyrone#Sheriff#Martin Way E#College St Se
KXRO.com

Fatality accident involving mail delivery driver.

-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...
ELMA, WA
KOMO News

USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead

ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ELMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kentreporter.com

Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Implementation of body-worn cameras for Oly cops pushed back to October

Implementation of body-worn cameras for Olympia police officers is pushed back to October as the city’s vendor, Axon, is experiencing an influx of customers, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen reported at the Olympia City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 16. At his Town Hall meeting in June, Allen said...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy