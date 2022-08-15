Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested
A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
q13fox.com
Burglars target family-owned business in Enumclaw, police seeking suspects
ENUMCLAW, Wash. - Two determined burglars in Enumclaw spent an hour and a half inside a family-owned business to cut through a slab of wood to get into a counter safe. Tonight, police are asking for your help to identify the suspects. The two cut through the fence out back and then broke through a window to get inside The Use Again Store & Enumclaw Recyclers, where anyone can drop off recyclables for free.
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 Years
A cigarette butt collected from the crime scene was the break in the case. Patricia Barnes (image courtesy of Kitsap county sheriff's office) Twenty-six years after Patricia Barnes, a sixty-one-year-old Seattle, Washington resident’s body, was discovered in Olalla, Washington, her case has been solved thanks to advanced DNA testing.
42 mobile home owners forced to move in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Forty-two mobile homeowners in Puyallup are being forced to move out, so a developer can make way for a new apartment complex. City of Puyallup spokesperson Eric Johnson says 11 families have already relocated. “This is a special situation,” said Johnson. “We have a development coming...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
Chronicle
Sirens: Men Arrested for Burglary; Possession of Meth; Dog in Hot Car; Fraud; Harassment
• A woman was trespassed from a business in the 500 block of North Pearl Street just before 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 15 after she slept on the property. • A disorderly subject was trespassed from business in the 500 block of South Tower Avenue just before 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 16.
Chronicle
Woman Accused of Injuring Motorcyclists in Chehalis Charged With Vehicular Assault
A woman accused of hitting a motorcycle, injuring its two riders, and fleeing the scene of the crash in Chehalis on Sunday is now facing a felony vehicular assault charge in Lewis County Superior Court. The driver of a silver Chevrolet Equinox, who was later identified as Susan R. Kay,...
Driver Seriously Injured in Renton Head-On Collision
Renton, WA: Two vehicles crashed head-on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Renton, leaving the driver of one of the vehicles hospitalized. Multiple 911 calls were received… Read more "Driver Seriously Injured in Renton Head-On Collision"
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, a multi-vehicle collision took place in Tacoma leading to the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5. The crash was caused by racing, according to the WSP. According to the statement, three cars were racing before the crash. The cars crashed into...
KOMO News
Troopers chase with woman suspected of driving impaired ends on I-5, multiple lanes closed
SEATTLE — Police activity on I-5 caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said troopers first saw a woman in Federal Way at a rest area with obvious impairment. The troopers tried to talk to her but she resisted arrest, rammed a trooper...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
KXRO.com
Fatality accident involving mail delivery driver.
-UPDATE- The U.S. Postal Service tells KXRO that the driver was not one of their employees despite initial reports from authorities.-UPDATE- A fatality accident outside Elma, and an accident at the scene, has traffic blocked. The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a package truck was found over an embankment...
KOMO News
USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead
ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
thejoltnews.com
Implementation of body-worn cameras for Oly cops pushed back to October
Implementation of body-worn cameras for Olympia police officers is pushed back to October as the city’s vendor, Axon, is experiencing an influx of customers, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen reported at the Olympia City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 16. At his Town Hall meeting in June, Allen said...
Police release body camera video of search for Lynnwood pot shop robbery suspects
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police released body camera video on Monday showing the intense search for some armed robbers who held up a pot shop in Lynnwood last month. Snohomish County deputies said last month that the Euphorium marijuana shop in the 20900 block of Cypress Way in Lynnwood was robbed by several suspects at around 9 p.m. on July 21.
Chronicle
Sirens: DUI Arrests; Vehicular Assault; Dog in Hot Car; Road Rage; Possession of Methamphetamine; Assault
• A Centralia man was cited for shoplifting a T-shirt in the 300 block of Reynolds Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A gym bag was reported stolen from a facility in the 900 block of Johnson Road at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12. • A Bucoda...
