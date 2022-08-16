Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Evers speaks on preserving Wisconsin’s water
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Tuesday afternoon as he tours the state to promote access to clean drinking water. Along with the Secretary of Department of Natural Resources, Evers visited Oconto, Chippewa Falls, and Stevens Point. While in Chippewa Falls, Evers took a tour of the Leinenkugel’s Brewery, and learned about the facility’s efforts to make the company more sustainable.
‘Really disheartening’: Vandalism at western Wisconsin elementary school delays construction into school year
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Black River Falls’ Forrest Street Elementary School will be closed for at least a month after an act of vandalism. Last week, vandals caused significant damage, shattering glass doors, poking holes in the roof, trashing technology and spraying fire extinguishers throughout the building.
WSAW
Phillips-Medisize closing Medford plant by end of 2023
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A manufacturing plant in Medford, with 170 employees, will close down by the end of 2023. In a release, Phillips-Medisize announced after “careful consideration and analysis of its global footprint” it will end operations at the Medford plant. Production at the Medford plant will shift north to the facility in Phillips. The Phillips location has the size and capabilities to support its customers in the future.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
mygateway.news
Elmwood graduate Katie Feuker placed for summer employment
EAU CLAIRE, WI – Summer internships are just one of the high-impact practices available to students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summer employment that gives ambitious Blugolds across all major’s first-hand industry and organizational experience that will set them apart as graduate school or job applicants. Junior...
WEAU-TV 13
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off potentially hundreds of workers at its facilities in Hudson and Medford. Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 at the St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.
WEAU-TV 13
The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
mygateway.news
Gov. Evers’ ‘Doing the Right Thing’ campaign tour ends in Western Wisconsin
SOMERSET, WI – Hundreds of enthusiastic local Democrats from St. Croix, Pierce and other counties joined together for the end of Governor Tony Evers “Doing the Right Thing” campaign tour. They converged for a rally at the Somerset, Wisconsin home of Patty Schachtner who is running for election to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent District 28.
Dunn County man will spend 12 years behind bars for trafficking meth
A 42-year-old man from Downing will spend the next 12 years in prison for trafficking meth to Wisconsin.
wwisradio.com
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
WEAU-TV 13
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
winonaradio.com
Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving
(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
WEAU-TV 13
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
WSAW
Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
cwbradio.com
Two People Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Unity
