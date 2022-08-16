Crucial national talks on the future of Chad that the ruling junta says will pave the way for elections begin on Saturday but the forum has been overshadowed by delays and boycotts. He has said the forum should open the way to "free and democratic" elections after an 18-month rule by the junta -- a deadline that France, the African Union (AU) and others have urged him to uphold.

