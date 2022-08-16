Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Acumatica Supports Africa's SEACOM to Expand Across Africa with its Cloud ERP
Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has provided SEACOM, the Pan-African telecommunications provider, with the tools necessary to realise its ambitious growth plans and deliver high-speed internet connectivity around the world. SEACOM launched Africa’s first broadband submarine cable system along the continent’s eastern and southern coasts in 2009....
thefastmode.com
Japan's Fujifilm Deploys Verizon Business’s Advanced SOC
Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries to strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities. As part of Fujifilm’s ongoing IT infrastructure transformation, the company’s technology teams will now have access to Verizon’s Advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities in Canberra, Australia.
Chad 'national dialogue' to begin after delays
Crucial national talks on the future of Chad that the ruling junta says will pave the way for elections begin on Saturday but the forum has been overshadowed by delays and boycotts. He has said the forum should open the way to "free and democratic" elections after an 18-month rule by the junta -- a deadline that France, the African Union (AU) and others have urged him to uphold.
