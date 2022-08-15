ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd welcomes largest incoming class since 2018

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Shepherd University’s 2022-2023 school year begins Monday, August 22, with the largest incoming class since 2018. Dr. Kelly Hart, vice president for enrollment management, said Shepherd has been working hard in recent years to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the national trend of declining college enrollment.
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally

A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FCPS will still provide free meals to students at 34 schools this year

While free school lunches ended nationally earlier this summer, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will still offer free meals to students at a select number of schools. Earlier this month, FCPS announced that it will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), which distributes breakfast and lunch to students attending schools in low-income areas at no cost.
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
News Maker Lenny Millholland on Frederick County August

Frederick County has a couple of issues that need to be addressed recently. We check in with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland for a couple of reminders in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lenny tells us about a...
Western Maryland Scenic to Host Benefit Excursion for Pennsy K4

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Steam fans will get a chance to help restore the famed Pennsylvania Railroad K4 PRR 1361 by taking a ride on first class equipment behind the mammoth Chesapeake & Ohio 1309 on October 14. The special train will operate between Cumberland and Frostburg, Md., on the Western Maryland Scenic Railway in the first major event following the establishment of a partnership between WMSR and the Altoona Railroaders Museum, owner of 1361.
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Affordable Senior Housing Complex Coming to Frederick

Community Housing Initiative is developing Cascades of Frederick, a $42 million, 151-unit senior affordable housing complex in Frederick, Md. The project is being built in conjunction with the Frederick County Department of Housing and Community Development and the City of Frederick Department of Housing and Human Services. “We witnessed the...
“Killer Oak” taken down

A large oak tree about 200 years old had to be removed last week from the front yard of Tom and Vita Hall who live on Route 9 east of Berkeley Springs, not far from U.S. 522. The tree was more than 75-feet tall with a 15.5-feet circumference and was at least four-feet in diameter, Hall said.
Potential bomb threat causes scare at Frederick County school

BALTIMORE -- A potential bomb threat was the source of a brief scare Thursday morning at a Frederick County high school.Students and staff at Oakdale High School in Ijamsville were ordered to shelter in place after deputies learned of the threat about 7:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. A search of the school campus found no sign of a credible threat, deputies said, and normal operations resumed.
WellSpan expands minimally invasive spine surgery in region

Patients across South Central Pennsylvania can receive spine surgery through a small incision in their back at WellSpan hospitals across the region, with the expansion of WellSpan’s minimally invasive spine surgery program to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital in Lancaster County and Parkway Surgery Center, in Hagerstown, Maryland. WellSpan surgeons also perform the procedure in Franklin and York counties.
School Masking Policies in DC, Maryland and Virginia: What you need to know

School districts across the DMV are announcing their masking policies for the upcoming year. In D.C. Public Schools, masks are optional, but vaccinations are required for students over 12. Stafford County Public Schools has adopted a mask optional policy. In Prince William County, masks are optional for students and staff,...
