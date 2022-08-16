The Greg Silm era is off to a successful start at Northview. In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Wildcats defeated visiting Waite 33-14 with an aerial attack, punishing ground game, and brute defense. All-Ohio kicker Alex Kasee got in on the act, too, with four touchbacks and two field goals. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Silm said, “and it lived up to what I was hoping for.” Northview began the 2022 football season with a nine-play, 61-yard drive, capped off with a five-yard scoring strike from first-year starting quarterback Jacob Weimer, a junior, to fellow classmate Andrew Fineske.

