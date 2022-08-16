ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Greg Silm era at Northview begins with a win over Waite

The Greg Silm era is off to a successful start at Northview. In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Wildcats defeated visiting Waite 33-14 with an aerial attack, punishing ground game, and brute defense. All-Ohio kicker Alex Kasee got in on the act, too, with four touchbacks and two field goals. “I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” Silm said, “and it lived up to what I was hoping for.” Northview began the 2022 football season with a nine-play, 61-yard drive, capped off with a five-yard scoring strike from first-year starting quarterback Jacob Weimer, a junior, to fellow classmate Andrew Fineske.
TOLEDO, OH
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of the Week – Lebanon Blue Devils vs Antioch Bears – Game Recap

Middle Tennessee High School Football – Game of the Week – Week 1 Lebanon Blue Devils vs Antioch Bears Lebanon's entrance to the field was through a sign that read "Your School Your Field Our Game." It was in fact their game, and they made that apparent early and often starting with senior WR/FS Anthony
LEBANON, TN

