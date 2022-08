A Los Angeles Dodgers reporter emerged a little worse for wear after a disastrous yet hilarious trip down the slide at American Family Park. David Vassegh, longtime Dodgers sideline reporter, was in Wisconsin with the team this week as they took on the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time ever, he was asked to take a ride down Bernie’s Chalet, the Brewers' famous home run slide. Typically their mascot, Bernie Brewer, goes down the slide when a Brewers player hits a home run.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO