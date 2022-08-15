ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm on FedEx Cup Playoffs system: "It's absolutely ludicrous"

Jon Rahm has voiced his concern over the staggered start in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, a tournament that crowns the FedEx Cup champion who receives a whopping $18 million first prize. As it stands, the leader of the FedEx Cup after this week's second Playoffs event at the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV-linked Patrick Cantlay lashes out at PGA Tour before BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay has criticised the PGA Tour's choice of courses on the schedule ahead of the BMW Championship. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay is not the only player to express frustration this week. Jon Rahm, the former World No.1, hit out at the playoff system, describing it as "ludicrous". When...
GOLF
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods' Meeting With PGA Tour Golfers

On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods reportedly led a players only meeting with some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN, Woods met with a select number of golfers to "discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it might be strengthened in its ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world."
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Mitchell
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If your ball goes in a bunker, is it legal to take practice swings that touch the sand in a different bunker?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve heard that if your ball is in a bunker, you can go into another bunker to take practice swings that touch the sand. But I interpret Rule 12.2b as meaning that all bunkers are equally relevant. True?
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka in worst OWGR spots since 2015

It might not exactly be surprising given LIV Golf tournaments do not receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points right now, but it's still rather eye-catching to see two former World No.1s in Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka slip to their worst rankings since 2015. Two-time major champion Johnson, who...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris has BLANKED his former mentor following shocking tweets

Will Zalatoris says he has blanked his former mentor Scott Fawcett following the X-rated tweets that he sent to NBC's Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon on Sunday night. Zalatoris came through a sudden-death playoff against Sepp Straka to earn his maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship, and with it, vault his way to the top of the FedEx Cup standings.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy attend "good" LIV Golf meeting

Some of the world's best PGA Tour players including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth attended a meeting about the LIV Golf Tour on Tuesday afternoon. The crunch meeting surrounding the Saudi-backed golf circuit took place at an off-course hotel ahead of this week's second FedEx Cup Playoffs tournament at the BMW Championship in Wilmington.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caddie#Caddy#World Invitational#Galgorm Castle Golf Club#Doha Golf Club#Scottish#Sunshine Tour#Ewbof
golfmagic.com

Report: Tiger Woods now acting as PGA Tour's "de facto commissioner"

Tiger Woods is now acting as a "de facto commissioner" of the PGA Tour as its war with the LIV Golf Invitational Series escalates, according to reports. Tiger got tongues wagging late last night when it was revealed he was reportedly meeting with a select group of elite PGA Tour players to conjure up a united response to the threat of LIV Golf.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy