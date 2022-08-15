Read full article on original website
Related
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
nypressnews.com
Vision loss: The food that may lead to a ‘blocked blood flow’ to the eye and dead nerves
It found that Western eating patterns, which emphasise processed meat, and high-sugar items, could to age-related macular degeneration – a known cause of irreversible vision loss. The researchers said a “threefold higher incidence of late AMD was observed among participants with a Western pattern score above, as compared with...
Back-to-School Checklists Should Include COVID Vaccinations
(NAPSI)—The new school year is quickly approaching. In addition to buying pencils and notebooks and putting school clothes in order, getting kids vaccinated against COVID-19 is an essential step for getting back into the classroom. All children 6 months and older are eligible for COVID vaccines, and children ages 5 and older who have already been vaccinated are eligible for a booster for continued protection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Mind-Body Connection: Migraine and Mental Health
(BPT) - When migraine strikes, it can mean days of excruciating head pain combined with nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound for those affected. The World Health Organization considers migraine to be one of the top 10 most disabling illnesses, affecting a significant number of people — nearly 40 million in the U.S. alone. In addition to pain and suffering, migraine can also cause anxiety and stress for more than 90 percent of people who cannot work or function normally during an attack. In fact, mental health conditions like depression and anxiety are the most common secondary health conditions affecting those with migraine. Clinical studies show that depression is almost twice as common and anxiety disorders are two to five times more prevalent in people with migraine than in those without migraine.1.
Novel Drug Shows Potential to Repair Stroke Damage
- A unique injectable drug shows promising potential to reduce some of the early brain damage caused by stroke, based on a newly published study using animal models. In other words, human victims of stroke might someday be able to regain or improve bodily functions, including key cognitive abilities. Approximately...
How quitting vaping nicotine can improve mental health
(BPT) - By Truth Initiative. Mental health and nicotine use are connected in ways many may not realize with a large body of evidence revealing troubling links, including the fact that nicotine can amplify feelings of depression and anxiety. This connection is increasingly important as two health crises among youth — a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic — pose increasing threats to a generation of young people.
Living with myelofibrosis? What you need to know
(BPT) - Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer that develops when a disruption occurs in blood stem cells, resulting in excessive scar tissue formation (fibrosis) in the bone marrow, where most blood cells are produced. To help compensate for abnormal blood counts, splenomegaly (enlargement of the spleen) occurs in most patients, which can cause pain below left side of the ribs and fullness.[1] Other symptoms experienced by patients with myelofibrosis includes feeling tired or weak, bruising or bleeding easily and severe anemia, which is a lack of healthy red blood cells.[2] If you are one of the thousands of people living with myelofibrosis in the U.S. today, you may be experiencing first-hand how these symptoms can be debilitating and greatly impact your quality of life.[3] Myelofibrosis can occur in both men and women and is more likely to be diagnosed in people over age 50.[4]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dueling Epidemics: One Man’s Story of Overcoming Pain and Addiction
(BPT) - A decade ago, life was good for Carion Young. He was playing competitive tennis, fixing cars and enjoying life. Carion was also living with Type 1 diabetes, and all this activity began taking a toll on his body. His glucose levels weren’t under control, and he experienced burning...
MyTexasDaily
TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Texas news. For Texans.https://www.mytexasdaily.com/
Comments / 0