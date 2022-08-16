Read full article on original website
Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!
This stream has now ended. With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!. Joshua is looking to reclaim his...
Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum would love to see him return from retirement to fight Usyk vs Joshua 2 winner
Tyson Fury's promoter is "confident" that the British heavyweight will "answer the bell" and return to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua. Usyk defends the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in his second fight against Joshua on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Fury reaffirmed...
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Usyk vs AJ: 'If Anthony Joshua goes for Oleksandr Usyk, he can get rid of him,' says Callum Smith
Anthony Joshua is in the unusual position of being the underdog going into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. But former world title holder Callum Smith believes his fellow Briton can turn the tables on the champion this weekend, live on Sky Sports Box Office, although he feels "he has to go back to the old Joshua".
Oleksandr Usyk primed his reflexes for Anthony Joshua's raw aggression during a secretive training camp
Oleksandr Usyk circles the ring in Dubai, reeling off blurring combinations, as he tweaks his human mechanics for a hurtful rematch with Anthony Joshua. He is boxing's winning machine, undefeated in 13 years, and Joshua was dragged through a thresher, nearly wilting on the ropes in the finale of Usyk's masterful win in September.
Usyk vs AJ: Is Oleksandr Usyk the man to topple Tyson Fury? 'He brings problems Fury hasn't seen before'
This Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk puts his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles on the line in his crunch rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. But there is a missing piece of the heavyweight puzzle. Tyson Fury is the third leading figure in the division. Whatever the outcome this weekend, the calls for Fury to face the Usyk-Joshua winner will only increase.
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua threatens Oleksandr Usyk: ‘Punchers aren’t made, they’re born!’
For the first time this fight week Anthony Joshua went head-to-head with Oleksandr Usyk at the final press conference before their crucial rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office this Saturday. Now the challenger, Joshua saw that Usyk, the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion, has bulked up for this...
Usyk vs AJ: Oleksandr Usyk weighs in marginal career heaviest ahead of Anthony Joshua world title defence
Oleksandr Usyk was only marginally heavier for his rematch with Anthony Joshua, despite rumours of a sizeable weight gain, as the two rivals shared a 107-second stare down on the stage ahead of Saturday's fight in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian came in at 15st, 11lb and 10oz having weighed a...
Usyk vs AJ: Anthony Joshua vows he 'must win' Usyk rematch | 'We were born to compete!'
Anthony Joshua faced Oleksandr Usyk at the final press conference ahead of their high stakes rematch, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, and vowed he must win after September's loss to the Ukrainian. Usyk delivered an assured performance over 12 rounds last year to outpoint Joshua...
