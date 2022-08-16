ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!

This stream has now ended. With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in. Book Usyk vs Joshua 2 now!. Joshua is looking to reclaim his...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
SkySports

Usyk vs AJ: Is Oleksandr Usyk the man to topple Tyson Fury? 'He brings problems Fury hasn't seen before'

This Saturday, Oleksandr Usyk puts his IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles on the line in his crunch rematch with Anthony Joshua, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office. But there is a missing piece of the heavyweight puzzle. Tyson Fury is the third leading figure in the division. Whatever the outcome this weekend, the calls for Fury to face the Usyk-Joshua winner will only increase.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Boxing#Combat#Wbo#Wba#Sky Sports Box Office#Sky Sports News
SkySports

Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro. The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford. Casemiro is expected to arrive in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports. In the latest episode of Essential Football, we take an in-depth look at the Monday Night Football clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. PART ONE | Oliver Yew is joined by Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy