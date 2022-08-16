ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search

By Andrea Blanco,Rachel Sharp and Gino Spocchia
 2 days ago

Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.

With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.

Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground party.

The 16-year-old was last seen at the party – attended by around 200 to 300 teens and young adults – around 12.30am on 6 August. Her cellphone last pinged next to Prosser Lake around that time and has not been in service since.

Kiely’s mother Lindsey Rodni-Nieman is pleading for information from partygoers, telling The Independent : “We are desperate for any other teens to come out and share the last pieces of the story that nobody seems to be able to piece together.”

msmichelle411
2d ago

I really feel this girl and her car went in the lake when the phone went dead. Hopefully someone like Adventures with Purpose will be able to recover them.

Ashley Butrick
2d ago

I think it's odd she is the only one missing no one needed a ride where is her friends ? she didn't have not one friend that went with her at that age going to a party and with car it's size no one needed a ride ? it's so odd someone had to of seen some guy some friend ? someone needed a ride or something? she's the only one missing . nope something's wrong

life@thelake
2d ago

Such a heartbreaking story. We’ve all been that age, thinking we’re invincible, partying with our friends having a great time not thinking of repercussions of getting too drunk and not having control and awareness. It’s really too bad that the friends didn’t stick together and watch out for one another, this possibly could’ve been prevented from happening. I hope they find her soon. Prayers to the family and friends who are suffering right now with the not knowing my heart goes out to you.🙏🏻♥️

