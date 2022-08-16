ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, AL

FOUND: Missing 18-year-old in Bibb County

By AJ Holliday
 5 days ago

UPDATE: The search for the teen has been canceled, according to authorities.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. The search for the teen is reportedly over.

According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby had last been seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent.

At the time of the search, authorities said that she may have been living with a condition that impairs her judgment.

She was described as being 5’4, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information, contact BCSO at 205-926-3129 or call 911.

