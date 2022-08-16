FOUND: Missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
UPDATE: The search for the teen has been canceled, according to authorities.
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. The search for the teen is reportedly over.
According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby had last been seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent.
At the time of the search, authorities said that she may have been living with a condition that impairs her judgment.Vina man killed in motorcycle crash
She was described as being 5’4, 112 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information, contact BCSO at 205-926-3129 or call 911.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 3