Joseline Opens Up About Touring, Having A Timeless Record And Season 4 Of ‘Cabaret’

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 5 days ago

The Cinderella story of reality-TV-turned-rap-superstar Joseline Hernandez has been so triumphant due to the fact that, well, many never believed she could actually make a breakout hit. Her viral 2020 smash “Live Your Best Life” — of course we all know it now as “Do it Like Its Yo Bday!” —  has become a celebratory singalong that gets daily spins by those enjoying their own big day.

We had to have The Puerto Rican Princess stop by POTC to not only give her the flowers she rightfully deserves but also see what she has on the horizon.

In addition to giving her the best radio intro ever, Incognito and DJ Misses both took turns asking Joseline about her journey from reality to real-life raps, and then back to reality in the director’s chair this time with Joseline’s Cabaret . Oh, and yes — season 4 is confirmed! That only scratches the surface of this interview that was, in her own words, “such a vibe!”

Watch the full interview with Joseline Hernandez on Posted On The Corner below:

