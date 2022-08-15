ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Q985

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Watermelon Boba Tea

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Smarty’s Sweets and Treats, 5821 6th Ave. A, is a brand new location filled with baked sweets...
KENOSHA, WI
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways In Wisconsin (Hotels, Resorts, & Cabins)

Wisconsin is a place where nature meets the modern world. The state is known for its waterparks, outdoor activities, festivals, and, of course, cheese. It’s also known to have plenty of locations perfect for a romantic getaway, whether you consider yourself the outdoors type or not. It is home...
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wisconsin Book Earns National Award

On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture by Corey A. Geiger was named a finalist in the 16th annual National Indie Excellence Awards competition. The contest recognized three books in the Midwest Regional Nonfiction Category, and Geiger’s was among them. “The book contains colorful,...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota’s best bread bakery is …

Food & Wine Magazine has named Baker’s Field Flour & Bread the best bread in Minnesota. The bakery and milling operation is located in the Food Building in Northeast Minneapolis. The flour is milled fresh daily and sold in Twin Cities coops and grocery stores like Kowalski’s. You can also buy fresh bread at Kieran’s Kitchen & Market in the Food Building.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Q985

Where Can You Buy The Best Sweet Corn In Northern Illinois?

We are well into August and sweet corn stands are beginning to pop up all over Northern Illinois. It might be easy to run to a supermarket and buy from there but do you know where it comes from? Is it coming from a local farm? It's a better experience purchasing the sweet corn straight from the farmer.
ILLINOIS STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Second locations for Jersey Mike’s and Qdoba Mexican Grill opening in Washington County, WI

August 19, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – A second location for Jersey Mike’s Subs and Qdoba Mexican Grill will be opening in 2023 in Washington County, WI. The first Jersey Mike’s Subs opened in West Bend, WI at 1025 S. Main Street in May 2021. Local franchise owner Hayden Straus said he lives in Hartford, WI and is encourage by the opportunity to build another Jersey Mike’s in that community.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin; contest enters 7th year

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh year to put on the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. A news release says this annual competition is "a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

This Huge Pretzel Served In Wisconsin Is As Big As Steering Wheel

If you've got the taste for a pretzel, I mean a really big one. Then this is well worth the trip to Wisconsin. When it comes to salty snacks, my favorite of all time is easily pretzels. My dad was a big fan, so that's how I was introduced to the tasty treat. Of course, I love them all. It doesn't matter what shape or size. I really enjoy the rods. My favorite pretzel has to be a big soft one. Like the kind you get at a sporting event. I will also accept pretzel bits. Those are at the top of my list for bar appetizers.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Fall Events

While summer might be winding down, fun events are an every-season happening in Wisconsin. Fall brings not only colorful landscapes and crisp autumn air, but also celebrations full of comforting food, rhythmic tunes and good cheer. Across Wisconsin, don a lederhosen or dirndl to find your Gemütlichkeit at the many...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Taxpayers keep giving to Bucks in sweetheart concert venue deal

MADISON — FPC Live is angling to land a sweetheart deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that would allow the Madison-based mega concert promoter to build two concert venues on prime real estate in downtown Milwaukee’s bustling Deer District. The proposed $50 million event center would directly compete with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
