Public Health

CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites

NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
New Jersey 101.5

Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)

Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
newjerseymonitor.com

New Jersey launches new student loan program

New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fox40jackson.com

New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as ‘extremist’ in new ad

A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
Morristown Minute

Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents

New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ

