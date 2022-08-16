Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to protect employees during changes in ownership of health care entities
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday signed S-315 which establishes employment protections for workers in the health care sector when there is a change in control of their health care entity employer. The bill requires any change in control to be made via a contract or agreement between...
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
N.J. can use ‘drug recognition experts’ to determine if you’re high, judge says
In a report expected to have a big impact on how New Jersey determines who is high on the job as well as a legal challenge to state rules on impaired driving, a court-appointed special master has concluded the testimony of so-called Drug Recognition Experts can be admitted as reliable evidence in such cases.
NJ eviction filings are rising as courts grapple with backlog, reforms
A law signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 is meant to protect tenants from evictions over pandemic-related nonpayment of their rent. Since they were passed a year ago, New Jersey's anti-eviction measures have resulted in the dismissal of 10,000 eviction cases. But advocates say more should be protected. [ more › ]
Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites
NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
newjerseymonitor.com
New Jersey launches new student loan program
New Jersey students can now apply for a new program that provides loans for up to 300 college students training for careers in information technology, health care, and more. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the official launch of the New Jersey “pay it forward” program at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City on Wednesday. The $12.5 million program, paid for with public and private dollars, will provide zero-interest and zero-fee loans — plus living stipends and other free forms of support — so students can find jobs without the burden of college debt on their shoulders, Murphy said.
Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law
Any effort to recall Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise — or any New Jersey elected official — would require petitioners to climb a steep hurdle. The post Case of embattled councilwoman shines spotlight on N.J.’s tough recall law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
fox40jackson.com
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as ‘extremist’ in new ad
A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as “extremist” in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
Ex-Princeton worker fired after she rejected university’s COVID policies, lawsuit says
A former budget analyst for Princeton University has filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employers, alleging they fired her because she wouldn’t go along with their COVID-19 policies due to her religious beliefs. Kate McKinley, of Ewing, states in court papers the university informed her on June 8,...
What will N.J.’s energy plan cost residents? Study says less, but not all expenses included.
How much will New Jersey’s expansive energy master plan ultimately cost the average resident in utility rates?. Since Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the plan in 2020 — touting it as “ground zero” for “weaning the state off its century-old addiction to fossil fuels” — that has been among the major questions.
Murphy lifts COVID-19 testing requirements but not vaccine mandates. Here’s why.
After Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey will no longer require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, state workers, and state contractors, only a few major government-imposed coronavirus restrictions remain across the state. The biggest: Health care workers and employees in congregant settings such as...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NJ nurses still leaving the profession: Fears about a crisis are growing
Even before the pandemic, New Jersey was facing a nursing shortage. But there are growing fears the Garden State could soon be facing a bonafide nursing crisis that could significantly impact patient care. A recent survey finds more than a third of nurses plan to leave their current role by...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Bill Would Require More New Jersey Landlords To Provide Receipts For Cash Payments
A new bill introduced in the New Jersey Legislature would expand the definition of a landlord in an already existing law that requires they provide receipts for rental payments paid in cash. This bill, introduced by Democrats Senators Brian Stack and Sandra Cunningham would amend section 3 of P.L.2019, c.300...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
NJ experts say see-through backpacks may do more harm than good
An ethics expert and a gun violence researcher out of Rutgers-Camden suggest a new district-wide policy in South River is short sighted and likely an ineffective way to keep students safe. Requiring that all backpacks be see-through may be less expensive than hiring security or installing metal detectors, they say,...
New Jersey Globe
Hamilton mayor slams school board candidate who wants to kill Jews
Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin has called out a QAnon follower seeking a local school board seat for calling for the extermination of Jews. Nicholas Ferrara, who received 2,956 votes (4%) in the Republican primary for Congress in New Jersey’s 3rd district, has now running for the Hamilton Board of Education.
