Sitterly Road Bridge project moving forward
Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull gave an update on the Sitterly Road Bridge project on Thursday. Clifton Park posted the update on its Facebook page. The bridge sits over the Northway in Clifton Park.
Delays expected for milling, paving in Clifton Park
Crews are set to be milling and paving parts of Ushers Road and Riverview Road in Clifton Park from August 18 to August 26. The roads will be open during construction with intermittent traffic delays and potential detours.
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
New 3-way stop coming to Vischers Ferry intersection
A three-way stop has been installed at the intersection of Riverview Road and Vischers Ferry Road, in the Hamlet of Vischers Ferry in Southern Clifton Park.
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation
LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
Saratoga County Deputies Trying to Track Down Driver in Hit-And-Run
Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Thursday, 64-year-old Michele Heffern was on Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park when she was hit by a green Dodge Ram pickup truck. Heffern was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle should have front-end damage on the passenger side and that the truck was last seen in the area of Ray Road.
Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service
Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Lake George crash claims life of motorcyclist
An unnamed motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing on Route 9 in Lake George.
Police search for car in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run in the town of Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon.
Somebody in Cohoes is Having a Bad Day: Car Goes into Mohawk River
Talk about a car going rogue, we have more questions than answers, but here's what we know. A silver Nissan Rogue went into the Mohawk River in the area of Saratoga Street in Cohoes. It was reported to police Tuesday morning around 10. A nearby tow truck company made it...
Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney's Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.
Central Warehouse code violations updated
With the State of Emergency declaration against the once crumbling Central Warehouse now lifted after essential repairs, additional work is still needed.
Trees and powerlines down after storm
Wednesday night, trees and wires came down in several locations throughout the city. Fire, police, even city coding were out surveying the damage. One person using a neighbor’s cell phone, told us they were trapped inside their home at eight Aiken Avenue.
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
Car chase ends with DWI charge for Rensselaer man
A car chase on I-90 on Wednesday ended with DWI charges for a Rensselaer man, who police said has been convicted of similar crimes within the past 10 years.
Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
Central Warehouse emergency construction completed
The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
