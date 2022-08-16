ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation

LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga County Deputies Trying to Track Down Driver in Hit-And-Run

Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Thursday, 64-year-old Michele Heffern was on Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park when she was hit by a green Dodge Ram pickup truck. Heffern was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle should have front-end damage on the passenger side and that the truck was last seen in the area of Ray Road.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Trees and powerlines down after storm

Wednesday night, trees and wires came down in several locations throughout the city. Fire, police, even city coding were out surveying the damage.  One person using a neighbor’s cell phone, told us they were trapped inside their home at eight Aiken Avenue.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

