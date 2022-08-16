Saratoga County deputies are asking for help from the public with tracking down the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Thursday, 64-year-old Michele Heffern was on Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park when she was hit by a green Dodge Ram pickup truck. Heffern was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the vehicle should have front-end damage on the passenger side and that the truck was last seen in the area of Ray Road.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO